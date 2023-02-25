Talks between EU and Britain on revising the Northern Ireland Protocol nearing conclusion – Taoiseach

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the EU and Britain are inching towards concluding talks on revising post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said today that an agreement is possible, but by no means guaranteed, in the coming days.

"I think the talks on reforming the Northern Ireland Protocol are inching towards a conclusion.

"Certainly the deal isn't done yet, but I do think we are inching towards a conclusion," Mr Varadkar told reporters.

"There is the possibility of agreement in the next few days but by no means guaranteed ... There's still a gap to be closed," Mr Varadkar said, adding there is ongoing engagement between London and Brussels.