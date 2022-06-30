System for appointing ambassadors ‘clouded in mystery’, Public Accounts Committee hears

THE system for appointing Ireland’s ambassadors is “clouded in mystery” and does not make a lot of sense, the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee has heard.

Those who are chosen to serve as Irish ambassadors abroad must be civil servants and they are able to maintain their existing civil service salary when appointed, the Department of Foreign Affairs’ chief operating officer John Conlan told the PAC on Thursday.

Mr Conlan said he did not know if the system could be changed to open it up to those outside the civil service. “People are always very impressed by the service our ambassadors give,” he said. “I think the system is working very, very well.”

He was responding to questions from Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor who suggested the likes of former taoiseach John Bruton and others would be just as well-placed to serve the State in ambassadorial roles.

“It’s clouded in mystery, it doesn’t make an awful lot of sense,” Mr O’Connor said of the current ambassadorial appointments system. “Would you not look at career diplomats before you’d be plucking secretary generals from other departments?”

Last year the Government appointed the DFA secretary general Niall Burgess to be Ireland’s ambassador to France, while earlier this year the Department of the Taoiseach secretary general Martin Fraser, the State’s top civil servant, was appointed ambassador to the UK.

Mr Conlan said that ambassadors were appointed by the Government on the recommendation of the minister and that all ambassadorial appointments are brought to Government.

Earlier he was asked about the appointment of special envoys in the wake of last year’s controversy over the botched attempt to make former Cabinet minister Katherine Zappone a UN special envoy for freedom of expression.

Mr Conlan said there was now a new procedure in place whereby the department would look at the role required, draw up a job specification, go to Government with a proposal and then run a public competition before going back to Government for approval of the chosen candidate.

He said that such a process would be used for all future envoy appointments but said there was no plans at present to appoint a UN special envoy for freedom of expression.

He said Ireland was “not an outlier” in making special envoy appointments.