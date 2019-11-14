'Swing-gate' TD Maria Bailey hits out as she is removed from Fine Gael general election ticket

Ms Bailey confirmed the news in a statement posted on Twitter shortly after 9pm on Thursday night in which she criticised the party’s handling of the matter.

"The Taoiseach has now decided to sanction me again and I have been deleted as a candidate for the next general election in the constituency of Dún Laoghaire," she said.

Ms Bailey was formally taken off the ticket following a meeting of the Fine Gael national executive at party headquarters in Dublin on Thursday night.

Ms Bailey was at Fine Gael headquarters in Dublin city centre where the national executive met to decide her fate in what was widely seen as a last-ditch effort by the embattled deputy to save her political career.

She left the meeting and returned to Leinster House at around 7.30pm - an hour after the meeting was due to get underway.

The TD politely declined to comment when approached by Independent.ie.

Members of the executive had earlier entered Fine Gael headquarters via a back gate in a bid to avoid attention from the waiting media at the front entrance.

Fine Gael confirmed in a brief statement that following a recommendation from the Taoiseach, Ms Bailey has been removed from the constituency ticket.

Councillor Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill has been added in her place. Ms Carroll-MacNeill, a former adviser to several Fine Gael ministers, will run alongside Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor and councillor Barry Ward in four-seat Dún Laoghaire in next year’s general election.

The national executive came to a unanimous decision following a recommendation from the Taoiseach and having heard from Ms Bailey, who was accompanied by her solicitor.

Ms Bailey and her legal representative addressed the national executive members for around half-an-hour with the TD said to have made an impassioned plea to be retained on the ticket. She referred to her family, including her late father Fine Gael councillor John Bailey who died last July.

However, one Fine Gael source said that that the TD’s remarks were largely an effort to justify her actions during the swing-gate controversy and that they "removed any sympathy that might have been in the room" for her.

The source claimed that people at the meeting "were genuinely taken aback by her lack of humility".

In her statement Ms Bailey said she was disappointed with the decision by the national executive. "An Taoiseach stated to me in an email in July that he considered the matter closed and wanted us all to move on," she said.

The TD said she was advised on Wednesday by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Fine Gael general secretary Tom Curran that she was being deselected based on a motion passed by members in Dún Laoghaire last month.

"I raised serious issues regarding the procedures of that meeting," she said.

Ms Bailey said she had hoped to be able to move on and work on rebuilding her reputation.

"But at every turn there have been anonymous sources trying to reignite the story around me. I have not given another statement since July or commented since May in the interest of the party, except to say this is an internal party matter," she said.

Ms Bailey said she was a "proud member" of Fine Gael and would continue to fulfil her role as a public representative.

The decision comes after Fine Gael members in Dún Laoghaire last month voted in favour of a motion calling on the party hierarchy to urgently review the general election ticket in the constituency.

Hours before the meeting got underway Taoiseach Leo Varadkar strongly hinted at Ms Bailey’s removal. "When I became a party leader, I said that we would democratise our party, make Fine Gael more democratic, and that we would listen to the wishes of party members," he said.

Ms Bailey, a TD for Dún Laoghaire since 2016, has been embroiled in controversy for the past six months after the Irish Independent revealed last May that she had filed a personal injury claim over a fall from a swing at Dublin’s Dean Hotel.

She later withdrew the case but it generated significant public controversy and dismay from party colleagues, many of whom publicly declined to express confidence in her candidacy.

Earlier Ms Bailey’s friend and parliamentary party colleague, Dublin South-West TD Colm Brophy broke ranks to say she should remain on the ticket.

"On a personal level I would not like to see Maria Bailey deselected," Mr Brophy told Independent.ie’s Floating Voter podcast. said.

"I think she is an excellent hard-working TD in the constituency and I think she has gone through incredibly tough times in the past few months."

Ms Bailey’s removal from the election ticket brings to an end a six-month saga that began last May when the ‘Irish Independent’ revealed that she had filed a personal injury claim over a fall from a swing at Dublin’s Dean Hotel in 2015.

The revelation, just days before the local and European elections, caused significant public controversy amidst ongoing criticism of the government’s failure to tackle rising insurance premiums.

This publication subsequently revealed that Ms Bailey had taken part in a 10km race three weeks after the swing fall. She had lodged papers on the basis that she had suffered injuries to her head, lower back and hip after falling backward off a swing.

A report by a senior counsel found that Culture Minister Josepha Madigan, who was then a backbench TD, gave initial legal advice to Ms Bailey and helped her colleague with her application to the Personal Injuries Assessment Board. Ms Bailey was advised she had a "stateable" case.

The Taoiseach said that there were "inconsistencies" in Ms Bailey’s account of events to him and the media that he could not reconcile. He also said she had made "numerous errors of judgement".

Ms Bailey said she regretted taking the case but had acted on legal advice throughout the process. Mr Varadkar sacked Ms Bailey as chair of the Oireachtas Housing Committee in July.

The matter came to a head last month when party members in Dún Laoghaire voted in favour of an urgent review of the constituency’s candidates - a signal that they wanted Ms Bailey removed from the ticket.

Ms Bailey privately told party colleagues earlier this month that she believed Fine Gael general secretary Tom Curran was orchestrating her removal from the ticket. Fine Gael declined to comment on the claim.

Maria Bailey TD's statement in full:

I am disappointed that the National Executive have come to this decision, which I will now take time to reflect on.

My personal injury case which dates back to 2015 was prior to me becoming a TD; however, I was a Fine Gael councillor at the time.

An Taoiseach conducted an internal review of my case and I was sanctioned in July. I have apologised for any difficulties I may have caused. An Taoiseach stated to me in an email in July that he considered the matter closed and wanted us all to move on.

I was advised yesterday at a meeting with the Minister for Finance Paschal Donoghue [sic] and the General Secretary of the party Tom Curran that my deselection was based on the motion passed by the Dun Laoghaire Fine Gael constituency. I raised serious issues regarding the procedures of that meeting.

This evening at 5pm I received a copy of a letter from An Taoiseach that my deselection was now being proposed under rule 44A(v) of the Fine Gael constitution. An Taoiseach has now decided to sanction me again and I have been deleted as a candidate for the next general election in the Constituency of Dun Laoghaire.

I had hoped to be able to move on and work hard to rebuild my reputation but at every turn there have been anonymous sources trying to reignite the story around me. I have not given another statement since July or commented since May in the interest of the party, except to say this is an internal party matter.

I would like to thank the National Executive for affording me, at my request, the opportunity to speak to them, I am a proud member of Fine Gael and I would like to thank my fellow Fine Gael members for their support. I will continue to fulfil my role as a Public Representative.

