Swing case TD Maria Bailey won't chair housing meeting tomorrow
Maria Bailey, the Fine Gael TD at the centre of a storm over a personal injury action she took against a hotel, will not be chairing a committee meeting on the government's housing plan tomorrow.
Ms Bailey is the chairperson of the Oireachtas Housing Committee and minister Eoghan Murphy is due to appear before TDs and Senators to give an update on the Rebuilding Ireland plan.
Independent.ie has learned that committee's deputy chairperson, Fianna Fáil TD Pat Casey has been asked to chair the meeting by the committee's secretariat.
Mr Casey confirmed that he will be chairing the meeting tomorrow.
Ms Bailey has now dropped the legal action she took against the Dean Hotel over an incident in 2015 where she fell from a swing.
The hotel denied liability.
An Oireachtas press release issued today quotes Ms Bailey as saying the committee is "eager" to discuss draft exempted development regulations and the Rebuilding Ireland plan with Mr Murphy.
She said comes at a time "when we need to accelerate housing supply delivery, while also ensuring that existing houisng supply is protected."
