Sweetener of up to €1,000 a month for postmasters to stay in jobs

Government subvention plan aims to keep post offices open

Postal services junior minister Hildegarde Naughton. Photo: Tom Burke

Senan Molony

The Government is preparing to pay postmasters a sweetener of up to €1,000 a month in an attempt to keep post offices open.

The Irish Independent understands that a state subvention of between €10,000 and €12,000 per year is being considered under a comprehensive national plan.

