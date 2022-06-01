Survey finds 63pc of families with children forced to cut back on basics due to soaring inflation

More than a quarter of respondents said they have cut back on heat or turned it off completely due to rising costs

Almost two-thirds of families with children went without basics such as food, heat or electricity in the past six months due to inflation, children’s charity Barnardos said.

It has urged the Government to create a “hardship fund” and wants other measures targeting low-income families.

A recent survey of 300 parents and guardians with children aged 17 and younger, conducted by Amárach Research, found almost two-thirds of families with children (63pc) went without basics such as food, heat, electricity or clothing over the past six months. Some also went without medical appointments and medicines due to inflation.

More than a quarter of parents (28pc) have either cut back or turned off the heat completely due to soaring energy costs while close to a quarter (23pc) have also cut back or gone without electricity.

More than a third of respondents said they had to cut back on buying clothes for their children and one in six have gone without medical appointments or medicine due to rising costs.

According to a Barnardos staff member, families are now having to decide what essentials they must give up in order to make ends meet.

"In all my years with this service I’ve never seen so many families getting to the point of being cut off from electricity, having to make choices about what they are going to go with/without this week,” they said.

Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly said: “70pc of parents said that cost of living increases have negatively affected their children over the past six months, and almost two-thirds are worrying regularly about being able to provide their children with daily essentials such as food, heat and electricity.

"These national findings, and our experience on the ground, tell us that more and more families across Ireland are falling into financial distress.

"We are calling on the Government to introduce a hardship fund through the Department of Social Protection where families can go to get support paying essential bills when otherwise their children would go without.

"At Barnardos we say childhood lasts a lifetime, which is why it is so important for the Government to act now.”

Barnardos project manager Sharon McCormick added: “The majority of Barnardos staff are reporting that the increases are having a substantially negative affect on the health and wellbeing of the children we are supporting.

"Staff are witnessing families going without and cutting back, being forced to choose between having the heating and electricity on and having food in their cupboards.

"Children in those households are at risk of living in cold homes and going hungry, and parents who are living in a state of worry or distress may have less capacity to concentrate on parenting.”