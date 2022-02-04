Supports for families to counter the rising cost of living must not further fuel inflation as decision will be made by government in the coming weeks, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said.

This comes as Sinn Féin and opposition leader Mary Lou McDonald said it appeared the “penny was dropping” in government on the rising cost of living, “albeit late in the day”.

Mr Coveney acknowledged more needs to be done on this area and the focus must be on those struggling to pay their bills amid soaring inflation.

He added that any government intervention must not add to the inflation issues.

“There is an absolute recognition in government that we need to do more in this space. When we put a budget together a few months ago, all of the predictions were that inflation would be around two or three percent but it’s clear that it’s closer to 5pc this year,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“There’s obviously been a big emphasis on energy and fuel costs but also on timber, steel and so many other things that impact on people’s lives and cost of living.

“First of all, we need to help people who are under pressure with their bills at the moment. That’s the core issue here and we need to do it in a way that doesn’t further fuel inflation. So, I don’t think it’s helpful for me to start itemising individual initiatives. This will be a discussion within government.

“Certainly, the focus will be on people who are on low incomes and people who are under pressure to pay their bills and in terms of everyday expenses on their homes,” Mr Coveney said.

That will be the focus of government and I think we will move on this in the next few weeks to respond to what is a genuine concern, not only in Ireland, but right across Europe in terms of inflation figures.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the envisaged increase to carbon tax in early May “simply cannot go ahead” due to the rising cost of living.

Deputy McDonald said her party has been long raising the issue of families being under strain due to the cost of living, and noted, “albeit late in the day, the penny has dropped with government”.

“We’re not steering the vehicle now, the government is, so we’re saying to them don’t do the planned increase [in carbon tax in May].

“We’ve asked government to please go and open up a dialogue with the European Commission on the matter of VAT. They haven’t done that.

“They have said they can reduce it from 13.5pc to 12.5pc. They haven’t done that. We want them to go further than that,” Deputy McDonald said on Today with Claire Byrne.

Ms McDonald said levying a further carbon tax is a “lazy way” of government addressing climate change issues in Ireland and said her party does not subscribe to the analysis that this works.

The Sinn Féin leader agreed that €100 is “clearly not enough” of a rebate on electricity costs considering the cost of living.

“Different households are experiencing this record bout of inflation in different ways and I’m very conscious that middle income households and lower income households are suffering, particularly, and the focus must be on those. What we want is a discretionary fund set aside with a capacity to tailor it as not every family are not in the same circumstances,” Mary Lou said.

Deputy McDonald said she was not “playing the man and not the ball” when she classed Micheál Martin as one of the “elites” in a housing debate last week and said she was a “professional” who makes political assertions and not “private snipes” when it comes to housing debates with the Head of State.