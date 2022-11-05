PUBLIC support for Sinn Féin has fallen for the first time in over eight months, a new poll reveals as the party gathers for its ard fheis in Dublin this weekend.

While Mary Lou McDonald’s party is still by far the most popular in the country its support has dropped three points to 34pc, according to the latest Ireland Thinks poll for the Sunday Independent.

It is the first poll reversal in the Ireland Thinks series for the Sunday Independent since March of this year.

There is no increase in support for the Government parties, however, with Fine Gael unchanged on 21pc, Fianna Fáil is also unchanged on 17pc and the Green Party has dropped one point to 3pc.

The poll also finds the public are evenly split on whether they would prefer Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to become Taoiseach next month or for Micheál Martin to continue in the office.

Ahead of the planned rotation of the Taoiseach’s office, 39pc of voters want Varadkar to replace the Fianna Fáil leader while 39pc want Martin to remain in the top job. Just over a fifth of voters, 22pc, are unsure.

The fall in support for Sinn Féin, which comes as it gathered for its ard fheis at the RDS on Saturday, follows a series of controversies involving the party in recent weeks.

They include the imprisonment of former councillor Jonathan Dowdall for his role in the Regency Hotel murder, a new biography by former minister Shane Ross that raised questions about how Mary Lou McDonald paid for the renovation of her family home and the Sinn Féin leader’s current legal action against RTÉ.

The party also came under fire last week after Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin suggested sacking a senior civil servant - a remark he has since retracted.

The fall for Sinn Féin has benefitted the other smaller parties with the Social Democrats up one point to 4pc, while Aontú, which is led by former Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín, is also up one to 4pc. Independents and others are up two points to 10pc, while Labour is unchanged on 3pc.

The poll was carried out among a sample of 1,002 people with a margin of error of +/- 3pc.

For more polling and analysis see tomorrow’s Sunday Independent and Independent.ie