Support for Fianna Fail plummets in aftermath of ‘votegate’

Fianna Fail’s public support has plummeted in the aftermath of the Dail voting scandal which saw two of the party’s frontbench TDs sacked.

A new opinion polls show Fianna Fail’s support has dropped four points while Fine Gael’s increased by three points.

The eight point gap between the country’s two main political parties will be hugely concerning for Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin as Fine Gael members continue to urge Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to call a snap general election.

The poll was taken between Thursday October17 and Thursday October 24.

The Red C/Sunday Business Post poll shows: Fine Gael 32pc (+3) Fianna Fail 24pc (-4) Sinn Fein 11pc (-1) Green Party 7pc (=) Labour Party 4pc (-2) Social Democrats 2pc (+1) Solidarity-PBP 1pc (=) Aontu 1pc (+1) Renua 0.

Mr Martin was forced to sack Fianna Fail TDs Niall Collins and Timmy Dooley from his frontbench over the voting scandal. The Irish Independent revealed Mr Collins voted six times for Mr Dooley when he was absent from the Dail chamber. Mr Collins claimed he believed Mr Dooley was in the chamber when he cast the votes.

Despite being sacked from his party’s frontbench, Mr Dooley was yesterday was re-elected as one of six vice-presidents of the Alde Group, which is Fianna Fail’s affiliated political grouping in the European Parliament.

Fianna Fail did not issue an official statement noting Mr Dooley’s election success.

However, in a letter sent to the secretary general of the Alde Group Jacob Moroza Rasmussen days before the voting controversy emerged, Mr Martin praised Mr Dooley for his service to the political group.

“I know that, if re-elected, Timmy will redouble his efforts and to everything possible to help parties as they seek to grow and meet the serious challenges of securing a reformed Europe based on inclusive growth and the rule of law,” Mr Martin wrote.

Online Editors