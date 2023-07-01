Sunday Independent poll reveals public blames RTÉ management more than Ryan Tubridy for secret payments scandal

The vast majority of the public blame senior management at RTÉ for the scandal over secret payments to Ryan Tubridy, Independent.ie can reveal.

The latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll has found that 73pc of people believe the RTÉ executive board as a whole bears most blame for the secret payments scandal, with just 7pc blaming Tubridy himself, and just 4pc citing his agent Noel Kelly.

The station has been left reeling after revelations that the former Late Late Show host received €345,000 more over the last six years than was publicly disclosed.

Public anger at those responsible for the day-to-day running of RTÉ stands in stark contrast to the 12pc who singled out former director general Dee Forbes as bearing most of the blame.

She resigned after it emerged she had misled the RTÉ board over the payments. A further 4pc of those polled were either not sure or not interested.

The finding is also likely to reflect the public’s dissatisfaction with the performance of RTÉ management at two Oireachtas hearings last week, where revelations about the so-called ‘barter account’ by RTÉ for client entertainment included news of trips to a U2 concert, the Rugby World Cup and the Champions League Final.

The crisis at RTÉ appears to have been compounded by the testimony of key members of the executive board, including interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch, chief financial officer Richard Collins, commercial director Geraldine O’Leary, and strategic director Rory Coveney.

When those polled were asked if they were satisfied with the account offered by RTÉ executives at the two Oireachtas hearings, an overwhelming majority — 89pc — said they were not. Just 4pc answered Yes, and 7pc said they were unsure.

The poll also asked if there had been too much focus on the scandal since it broke over a week ago, but more than two-thirds — 67pc — responded No, while 28pc said Yes. Another 5pc said they were not sure.

Elsewhere, in the state of the parties, Sinn Féin support has dropped by a point to 31pc, while Fine Gael has slumped to its lowest ever rating in the Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks series — 19pc, down one on last month.

Fianna Fáil is unchanged on 19pc, while the Greens are also unchanged on 3pc.

Among the other opposition parties, the Social Democrats are unchanged on 6pc, while Labour has dropped one point to 2pc — its worst ever showing in the Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks series.

Aontú is unchanged on 3pc, and Independents and Others are up one to 13pc. The poll also shows a boost for Solidarity-People Before Profit which is up two to 4pc.

The poll also asked whether people believe Ryan Tubridy should be back on RTÉ at some stage in the future, their views on new Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty’s €250,000-a-season salary, and whether they intend to pay their TV licence when it next falls due in light of the crisis.

The Ireland Thinks poll for the Sunday Independent was carried out on June 30 and July 1, among a sample size of 1,076 people. The margin of error is +/-3pc.