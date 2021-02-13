'Suck it up or resist it and bring down Stormont', former DUP leader Peter Robinson tells unionists on NI protocol

Former First Minister Peter Robinson has told unionists calling for the scrapping of Protocol 16 to either "suck it up" or resist and bring down Stormont.

He also took aim at the DUP's five-point plan suggesting, a tougher approach was needed.

"One lesson learned after decades of dealing with governments is that they don’t yield unless life has become uncomfortable," he wrote.

"Statements and speeches will not turn them nor, frankly, will petitions and debates (though I do not dismiss their worth as part of a campaign.)

"But if this is all that is on offer, then unionists should sue for the best improvements they can get."

The ex-DUP leader hit out at the Irish government and EU's insistence that no changes will be made to the protocol, telling unionists they could not oppose it at the same time as being part of an administration that implements it.

The UK Government has also reiterated its commitment to the protocol.

In an article for the News Letter on Friday, Mr Robinson said only decisive action by unionists was likely to extract any significant changes to the protocol.

He set out that unionists effectively face two options: learning to live with the new arrangements or collapsing Stormont's power-sharing institutions.

His comments have been welcomed by TUV leader Jim Allister who said the DUP needs to heed Mr Robinson's advice, adding that "destabilising Stormont and its north/south institutions is a necessary and legitimate tactic."

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove and the European Commission's vice president have reiterated their "full commitment" to the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol following crisis talks in London on Thursday evening.

The protocol requires regulatory and customs checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, but it has caused disruption to trade since it came into force on January 1, with various grace periods in operation.

Unionist have called on the UK to trigger a mechanism within the protocol - Article 16 - which enables the Government to unilaterally suspend aspects it deems are causing economic, societal or environmental problems.

First Minister Arlene Foster restated her demand for the instrument to be ditched after the UK and EU reiterated their "full commitment" to the new arrangements.

"Northern Ireland needs freed from the protocol," she tweeted.

"We must have unfettered trade between GB & NI. It's time for the Government to step up & protect this part of the United Kingdom with permanent solutions, not sticking plasters. EU must recognise the absence of unionist support."

Unionist demands for Article 16 to be activated intensified since the EU indicated it was to trigger the mechanism - though it swiftly backtracked - amid its efforts to restrict the export of Covid vaccines out of the bloc.

Mr Robinson said it was "becoming obvious to those who are trying to operate within the new Brexit arrangement is that they are not working and are not satisfactory. Change for operational reasons alone is needed."

"Yet, for unionists it is the impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol on our constitutional position that cries out for change," he added.

Highlighting the problems on trade between GB and Northern Ireland, he said "we are increasingly being treated as separate and distinct from the rest of the kingdom, the more unionist discontent will grow".

"At present only the pandemic is suppressing the outpouring of frustration and the protests that accompany that dissatisfaction," he added.

"How infuriating it is to hear people, some of whom should know better, recite the mantra that a land border on the island of Ireland would have been a breach of the Belfast Agreement.

"While they struggle to show where in the agreement such a stipulation exists, they, at most, rely on the scrawny defence that it is contrary to the spirit of the agreement."

He added: "Naturally they ignore the equally valid truth that a border in the Irish Sea is contrary to the spirit of the agreement."

Referring to emergency powers granted to Garda which enables Irish police officers to fine motorists crossing the border in breach of Covid restrictions, Mr Robinson insisted it was "laughable" about all the "faux-anxiety and posturing about not having a border on the island now appears".

Outlining the options open to unionists, he continued: "It’s quite simple really either suck it up in its present or minimally changed form or resist it".

Insisting a "longer grace period" will not "soothe the tension within unionism", he added: "If there is the stomach for defiance then, in truth, you cannot try to ditch the protocol and administer it at the same time.

"How comfortable are unionists with that and the consequences that may flow from it?

Pointing out the potential consequences of bringing down power sharing, which he said, is a "choice [that] may have to be made", he asked: "Is the scrapping of the protocol more important than the continued operation of the Assembly?

"How would the collapse of the Executive impact on the fight against Covid and its plethora of variants and mutations?

"Alternatively, can those opposed to the Northern Ireland Protocol gain a majority in the Assembly and withhold the democratic consent required under Article 18?

Acknowledging that an outbreak of violence linked to a campaign to ditch the protocol "would be hugely damaging", he insisted what is needed is a "pan-unionist response that all unionist parties can support. The inclination to out-do or criticise others who have the same objective must be overcome".

"But the greatest danger is allowing drift and dither to become the strategy," he added.

On Thursday, Ireland's Taoiseach Micheal Martin said both sides "need to dial down the rhetoric" on the protocol and said there were bound to be teething issues.

However, Mr Allister said in a statement that the protocol "still remains a direct assault on our position in the UK", stressing that those with the "position of governmental power in unionism have, sadly, been administrating the protocol while claiming it oppose it".

"That is an untenable position which cannot be taken remotely seriously... As Peter Robinson said you cannot credibly urge the ditching of the Protocol while administering it at the same time. A choice must be made."

He added: "Our East/West relations have been trashed by a calculated assault on our constitutional position as part of the United Kingdom. 60pc of the laws governing our economy are made not in London or Belfast but in Brussels. This transfer of sovereignty is a constitutional issue of immense significance.

“This is an intolerable situation but Unionist concerns will only ever be taken seriously if there is a threat to something which matters more to London than the Protocol. What is that, if it is not Stormont? So destabilising Stormont and its north/south institutions is a necessary and legitimate tactic.

The TUV leader continued: “Yes, it may well be a choice between Stormont and the Protocol, as Peter Robison has put it. We must make the PM face that choice. I believe many grassroots Unionists have recognised the threat which the creation of an all-Ireland economy and the sea border between us and the rest of the nation is to our position in the United Kingdom.

"Preserving our Britishness and the integrity of the UK should matter more to Unionist politicians than Stormont, if operating the Protocol is its price. Now, is the time to act in defence of the Union.”

