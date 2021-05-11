Succession rights of illegally adopted will be protected under law on access to birth records

New laws are planned to safeguard property and succession rights of people who discovered they were illegally adopted.

The move is part a package of legislation mainly aimed at giving adopted people access to their birth certificates and related information, even if a birth parent does not wish to have contact with them.

A number of people who discovered in recent years they had been illegally adopted decades ago have expressed concern about the potential impact on their property and succession rights.

Some feared they could be open to legal challenge in relation to assets they inherited from their adoptive parents.

The issue has been raised in a lawsuit against the infamous St Patrick’s Guild adoption society in Dublin, which is currently before the High Court.

The man taking the case is one of at least 151 people who were illegally adopted there between 1946 and 1969.

In an affidavit, he said he was concerned about his succession rights as he had inherited the family farm due to his supposed status as a natural child of his adoptive parents.

He only discovered they were not his birth parents after they died and he had already inherited the property.

Under the Birth Information and Tracing Bill published on Tuesday by Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman, people in his situation will be able to apply for a Certificate of Acknowledged Identity.

This document would be recognised as the person’s birth certificate for all lawful purposes and they would be considered to be a lawful child of the persons who assumed their parentage as and from their date of birth.

Mr O’Gorman said the aim was to provide choice and clarity to such people on the question of their identity.

The main changes being brought about by the bill relate to access to information.

There has long been tension between the competing rights of adopted people to information about their birth and the right to privacy of the parents who put them up for adoption.

Up to now, access to information has been restricted because data protection considerations prevented release without consent.

The new legislation tilts the balance firmly in favour of those who were adopted, creating in law a right to access birth certificates, birth and early life information for people who have questions in relation to their origins, whether they were adopted, boarded out, or the subject of an illegal birth registration.

People will be able to make requests to any “relevant body” which may hold information about them. The legislation defines relevant bodies as the Adoption Authority, Tusla and any other body designated by the minister.

Mr O’Gorman said previous laws had caused much hurt and he apologised to those who died without knowing information about their birth.

The minister said this was wrong and these people had been failed by the State. “For too long, adopted people have struggled with unanswered questions in relation to their identity and origins, and have felt the acute distress and inequity of that,” he said.

The clamour for information is demonstrated by the fact 12,000 people have applied to the Adoption Authority since 2005 seeking information about, and in some instances, contact with their family.

The legislation will also allow for what the minister described as a “robust and comprehensive” tracing service and a statutory Contact Preference Register to support people wishing to make contact or share information.

Under the legislation, someone seeking their birth certificate and birth information will be informed of their birth parent’s contact preference prior to being provided with the birth certificate and information. Where the preference is for no contact, they will be told this during an information session with a social worker.

“The applicant will be informed of their entitlement to receive their birth certificate and information, their birth parent’s expressed wish for no contact, and of the importance of respecting their privacy and preference in relation to contact,” the Department of Children said.

Unlike previous attempts at legislating for the release of birth information, the process will not involve a signed undertaking not to make contact or criminal penalties for attempts at make contact.