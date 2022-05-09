Stress of fake explicit clip made my life absolutely horrific in election run-up, says SDLP’s Cara Hunter

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter has said the weeks in the run-up to last Thursday’s election were the worst of her life after she was subjected to a campaign of harassment that has since been reported to the police.

A clip from a pornographic film, falsely claiming to be the 25-year-old, was circulated through WhatsApp, and was forwarded thousands of times.

As a result, Ms Hunter has received hundreds of unsolicited, abusive and sexually explicit messages from men, and was even propositioned by a man on the street, leaving her in fear of her safety.

Ms Hunter said she made a decision not to go public about the harassment until after the campaign. However, she says she now wants to speak out about her experience, which she believes was designed to intimidate her in the run-up to the election.

The East Londonderry MLA first learned of the existence of the film that was circulating on Good Friday.

“I got a message request from a stranger, this guy from Antrim texted me and said, ‘Is that you in that video?’ At first I thought it was spam,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I messaged back saying I didn’t know what he was talking about and could he send me it.

“He said, ‘Are you sure?’ At that point I was thinking, ‘what on earth is this going to be?’

“He sent it over and it was so graphic and ridiculous. I replied saying, ‘Absolutely not me so you can go back and tell your friends’.

“I messaged Colum (Eastwood) and said I had received a really strange message, but hoped it was a one-off.”

Within hours, Ms Hunter, who was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour in May last year, said she started to receive messages asking if she was OK and saying “a video of you has been leaked”.

“At that stage I thought, ‘Oh my God, people believe this’. On the Saturday I was at my granny’s 90th birthday and I was just getting these constant texts, my phone was constantly going.

“When I say this has been the most horrific and stressful time of my entire life I am not exaggerating. Can you imagine waking up every day for the past 20 days and your phone constantly dinging with messages?”

Ms Hunter says hundreds of men have tried to follow her on social media since the video was circulated.

The WhatsApp post also included Ms Hunter’s election poster and a picture of her at a spa in swimwear that had been taken from her personal social media, the inference being that the person in the picture was the same person in the explicit video.

“I have had messages from men in Antrim, Lurgan, Limerick, Tipperary, Manhattan, really sexually explicit messages.

“I also got really nasty ones, saying, ‘Now people will see what you’re really like’.

“It was horrifying. I had to sit my dad down and tell him, and told him that this vicious rumour was being spread about me and it was in the hands of the PSNI.

“We now have the full clip, it’s two minutes and 50 seconds long, but what they’ve done is cropped it to the 44 seconds where the girl’s face is hidden.”

The clip was taken from an adult website. In the full video it is obvious the woman is not Ms Hunter, however, the clipped video shows a woman with dark hair and her face covered while performing a sex act.

“I would say by now thousands of people have seen it. I’ve had 950 friend requests on my private Instagram and around 2,000 new followers on my political Instagram page, all men,” Ms Hunter said.

“On Easter Sunday I thought I’m not letting this ruin my life or my reputation, so I thought I’ll go outside and was walking down to the bar at about 9pm and a drunk guy in the street stopped me and said, ‘You love it’”.

Ms Hunter said the man then used sexually explicit language asking her to perform a sex act on him. “I could have cried. When I got to the bar, people were looking at their phones, sniggering and laughing.

“It’s just the worst thing you could do on any woman. Even going into the shop I can see people are awkward with me and it just calls into question your integrity, your reputation and your morals.”

Ms Hunter added: “Do you think would happen to a male candidate? They wouldn’t dare.”

A similar campaign against the DUP’s Diane Forsythe is also under investigation by police, after false claims were circulated about her. Ms Forsythe was elected to serve South Down.

