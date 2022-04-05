‘Stop this double-jobbing scandalous waste of money’ – Taoiseach attacked in Dáil over CMO’s €187,000 Trinity College salary

The public is being taken for “right patsies” over the Department of Health paying the €187,000 university salary of Dr Tony Holohan while it has to pay for a new Chief Medical Officer as well, the Dáil has been told.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath raised the issue after Taoiseach Micheál Martin earlier told the media that he was not familiar with the terms of process involved whereby the taxpayer will pick up the bill for Mr Holohan’s new academic post at Trinity College.

It came as the Chief Medical Officer told the Oireachtas Health Committee that he will not be able to appear before it until after the Easter recess to outline the rationale for the current public health advice.

The committee has also written to the Department of Health seeking clarity on Dr Holohan's secondment to Trinity after the Irish Independent revealed that the public purse will be paying for Mr Holohan’s professorship of public health, as well as funding his replacement.

Dr Holohan announced last month that he is stepping down from his position as CMO to take on a new role as Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership at TCD.

The Taoiseach told the Dáil today that he had "no hand, act or part" in the secondment of Dr Holohan.

It came after Mr McGrath raised the issue with the Mr Martin in the Dáil.

“Is it not evidence to show a cosy cartel, or a two-tier or three-tier society -- where people have to try and survive, and yet you can do this for Dr Holohan, your friend from way back?” he asked.

“He (Dr Holohan) goes into Trinity College and is paid good money, but the public waits for all kinds of treatments – cancer, orthodontic, you name it,” Mr McGrath added.

“This kind of money will have to be paid to his replacement as well. You take the public for right patsies. It is the one thing they are not. Show them some respect and stop this double-jobbing and scandalous waste of money.”

The Taoiseach said he was “not familiar with the arrangements between the Department of Health and Trinity.”

He said he was “not involved in one way or the other in terms of decision, it seems, by the Department of Health to create this post to second the CMO to it in terms of public health and pandemic preparedness.”

He said Mr McGrath’s personalisation of the matter as between himself and Dr Holohan should be withdrawn.

“I had no hand, act or part in it.”

Meanwhile Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane has said it is "quite bizarre" that Dr Holohan would not be available to appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee until the end of April to answer questions.

The Dáil will go into recess at the end of this week and not return until the week beginning April 25. The committee has requested that the deputy CMO Ronan Glynn appear before members urgently to answer questions about the current public health advice.

Mr Cullinane has also requested that the committee write to the Department of Health seeking clarity on Dr Holohan's secondment to Trinity.