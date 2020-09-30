Stimulus in Budget 2021 for capital projects not 'set in stone' and could top previously flagged €9bn

Ministers Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe have signaled that the €9bn sum to be set aside for capital project in the Budget for next year may rise.

Mr McGrath told the Dáil that that the sum is not "set in stone".

Mr Donohoe meanwhile, left open the possibility that more may be spent when he said Mr McGrath is "now looking at that as part of his engagement with all the spending Department."

The ministers have already said that €9bn will be used on Covid-19 related spending to support the economy, maintain public services and protect the health service.

They were pressed in the Dáil on whether the €9bn for capital investment could be higher.

Sinn Féin's Mairéad Farrell said the €9.1bn for 2021 had already been flagged in revised estimates for public services published in December 2019.

She said she failed to see how the Government's stated intention to spend €9.1m differs from what was announced last year.

Ms Farrell said: "It is my understanding, therefore, that there is no additionality in what is currently proposed and we are left exactly where we started.

"Capital expenditure was always planned to be at around the €9.1 billion mark. That was the plan before the onset of the Covid crisis and it is the plan now."

Mr McGrath said that the significance of capital investment of more than €9bn should not be understated and pointed out that such spending was being "slashed" after the last economic crash.

But he hinted that a larger sum may be made available.

He said Ms Farrell "should reserve final judgment until she sees the actual allocation on budget day.

"On a no-policy-change basis, we are saying that it is €9.1bn. That does not mean things are set in stone with regard to Budget day."

Earlier Fine Gael TD Richard Bruton suggested "something like a New Deal needs to be developed in Ireland" and he asked Mr Donohoe about the prospect of a "substantially larger public investment programme".

Mr Donohoe said Mr McGrath has committed €9bn for capital projects next year and this is "approximately €1 billion higher than it otherwise would have been".

He added: "As for it going beyond that, the Minister, Deputy McGrath, is now looking at that as part of his engagement with all the spending Departments."

Labour TD Ged Nash asked Mr Donohoe if he agreed there should be investment of €10bn.

Mr Donohoe said: "We will have to make a decision on budget day about the scale of the stimulus. As I indicated to Deputy Bruton, the figure is already at €9 billion."





Online Editors