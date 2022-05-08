Stephen Donnelly to meet Fine Gael TDs to ease concerns over new national maternity hospital

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will meet Fine Gael TDs and senators in an attempt to ease concerns within the coalition over the national maternity hospital controversy.

He will be joined by representatives from the National Maternity Hospital during the briefing after politicians criticised the Government for spending €800m on the hospital which is moving from Holles Street in Dublin city centre to the St Vincent’s campus.

The Fianna Fáil minister is to meet the Fine Gael politicians in Leinster House on Tuesday evening.

Fine Gael TD for Dún Laoghaire Jennifer Caroll MacNeill last week wrote a letter to the chair of the Gender Equality Committee, Ivana Bacik, requesting Mr Donnelly come before the committee.

Meanwhile Fine Gael senator Regina Doherty has called for legal documents in relation to the deal to be peer reviewed.

It comes as Mr Donnelly is set to be grilled by the Oireachtas Health Committee on the same issue on Wednesday.