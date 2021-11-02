Stephen Donnelly says he won’t be reading book that suggests Taoiseach lost faith in him as health minister during pandemic

The Health Minister said he "won't be reading" a TV news reporter’s book that suggests the Taoiseach lost faith in him as health minister during the Covid pandemic.

Virgin Media News correspondent Richard Chambers’ book, A State of Emergency, was released last week.

On tonight’s RTÉ Prime Time, host Miriam O'Callaghan said in the book a "distinct impression" is given that the Taoiseach lost confidence in Mr Donnelly as the Minister for Health.

Minister Donnelly said he disagreed with the suggestion, replying: "Richard's book, I haven't read it and I won't be reading it, the bits I've seen are quotes from anonymous sources, he never came back to check or get any response to them.

"The bits I've seen certainly don't marry with my experience. It was disappointing."

Mr Donnelly added that he believes the Taoiseach had faith in him at all times.

It comes as Covid cases continue to grow after most restrictions were eased in recent weeks, with 3,726 new cases reported today.