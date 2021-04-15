Stephen Donnelly says he ‘couldn’t care less’ how often his department mentions him on Twitter

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has insisted he “couldn’t care less” how often his department mentions him on Twitter.

On Monday it emerged that analysis was undertaken by his department on the Health Department’s official Twitter account, including how often certain people, including the minister, were mentioned.

Following this, a senior official wrote to the head of communications to point out that Mr Donnelly had not been mentioned, The Irish Times reported.

Minister Donnelly said he had nothing to do with this analysis and that he didn’t raise the issue of how often he was mentioned in official tweets.

When asked about the query on RTÉ’s Prime Time by presenter Fran McNulty, he said: “Fran, with the greatest respect, right now today we are dealing with a vaccine program, mandatory hotel quarantine and we just got a deal with a line of public health doctors that for 25 years we have been looking for.”

He added that he “couldn’t care less” about the number of times that the Department of Health mentions him on the official accout.

“No, I did not raise an issue. There was a piece of work done looking at the communications end of the department,” he said.

"One official sent another official an email on it, there was a piece of analysis done that I’m not mentioned in... but Fran, let me re-emphasise that I couldn't care less.

"We are dealing with really serious issues right now, that's my focus and the department's focus- everything else is really irrelevant.”

Labour leader Alan Kelly said it was “frankly shocking and embarassing” that this analysis was done during the pandemic.

In a tweet, he wrote: “Stephen Donnelly’s priorities need a health check, seems like the Minister has had a bad case of ‘Ego-itis’.

“Symptoms may include distraction from important tasks and lack of prioritisation.”

Online Editors