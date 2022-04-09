Stephen Donnelly said Health Department was ‘leading by example’ on Tony Holohan transfer – one day before Taoiseach ordered pause

The controversial sign-off of Dr Tony Holohan’s transfer deal to Trinity College was described by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly as “leading by example” just the day before it was paused by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The decision to allow Dr Holohan to take up a Trinity College professorship – while still being paid €187,000 by the Department of Health and not resigning as chief medical officer – was hailed by Mr Donnelly as a way of showing “innovation and leading by example”.

The minister’s response in a written parliamentary reply to Sinn Féin TD Carol Nolan on Thursday came three days after he first learned Dr Holohan would be still employed by the Department while in Trinity.

He had previously understood Dr Holohan was resigning his post and moving to Trinity.

His answer came a day before the Taoiseach stepped in yesterday and called a temporary halt to the move until he receives a report on the process involved, saying he wanted to ensure proper transparency.

The Department of Health and Trinity College yesterday shut down answers to outstanding questions around the

arrangement that will see Dr Holohan on indefinite secondment as Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership in Trinity while still employed by the department which will pay his €187,000 salary.

A spokeswoman for HSE chief Paul Reid also declined to say when he was told of Dr Holohan’s exit, saying it was a matter for the Department of Health.

Speaking in Helsinki, Mr Martin said “there has to be transparency. There has to be good process and procedure”.

He added that there needed to be “a reassessment as to how objectives that are behind this can be realised in a better and more transparent way. The report will come in a number of days”.

News of the appointment of Dr Holohan to the role of professor is understood to have surprised senior academics in Trinity College. It is the norm that a newly appointed professor has a record in active research and is interviewed by the academic council.

A spokeswoman for Trinity said it is not common to appoint someone as a professor who is not involved in research but “we are on record as saying we wish to appoint more professors with practical experience, especially in areas such as policy, business and health sciences”.

Dr Holohan has already said he was involved in designing the brief of his professorship put to the university and it was then created for him by the board of Trinity College.

But the unorthodox arrangement where he will not resign as chief medical officer, although handing over to a successor on the same salary, poses serious questions around process.

A new Covid-19 advisory group, chaired by Dr Holohan was announced yesterday to replace the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet). But he is due to have exited his role in just two-and-a-half months.

It includes Trinity College Professor of Biochemistry and Immunology Luke O’Neill, who became a household name during the pandemic. It also includes Prof Clíona O’Farrelly, Trinity’s chair in comparative immunology, as well as previous Nphet members Dr Philip Nolan, of Science Foundation Ireland, and infectious disease consultant Dr Mary Horgan.

It will have more of a surveillance role than Nphet and much less power.

It will monitor new evidence with regard to existing technologies, practices and interventions for the detection and control of Covid-19, look at what is happening internationally, and advise the minister and Government on medium- and long-term responses to the pandemic.

Also in the line-up is a representative from the Department of the Taoiseach.

It is slimmed down from Nphet, which had more than 30 members and was criticised for having too many health ­officials.

The announcement of the new group comes as its chair Dr Holohan prepares for his departure.

Sinn Féin TD Ms Nolan said yesterday she was concerned about the reply she received from Mr Donnelly and said his remarks around “innovation”. The said the mention of setting an “‘example we should all be following’ is breathtaking in its level of arrogance.”

Major questions remained yesterday around how Dr Holohan could be on secondment, which is temporary, while also be in Trinity on “indefinite duration”.

The unusual nature of Dr Holohan’s arrangement, where he will still be paid by the Department of Health, was underlined by a response yesterday that showed that when public servants are seconded between departments, administrative arrangements are usually made whereby the individual transfers to the payroll of the host department.

A Department of Health spokeswoman said that “in terms of health sector secondments, the department usually recoups the salary costs to the parent organisation.”