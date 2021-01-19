HEALTH Minister Stephen Donnelly has rebuked his predecessor Simon Harris over suggestions there is no protocol in place for “spare” Covid-19 vaccines.

Independent.is has learned that Mr Donnelly indirectly hit out at Mr Harris at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday while updating ministers on the latest developments with the vaccine rollout.

The Fianna Fáil Minister was said by sources at the meeting to have reminded colleagues that the Cabinet had discussed in detail and signed off on the vaccination plan before Christmas. While he did not directly address Mr Harris, one source said: “It wasn't that subtle.”

On Monday, Mr Harris raised concerns about the lack of clear protocols around how spare vaccine doses are used following controversy over the Coombe Hospital giving 16 vaccines to family members of staff.

Speaking at Government Buildings, the Higher Education Minister said he would be very concerned if there is not a protocol in place for what should be done with leftover vaccine doses. “Either this is a situation in place where there is a protocol about what you do with so-called spare vaccines and that wasn’t followed, or more concerning if there isn’t a protocol in place,” the Fine Gael Minister said.

Mr Donnelly, who is a constituency rival of Mr Harris’s in Wicklow, was said by one Cabinet colleague to have been “a bit miffed” by the comments and inferred this annoyance when addressing the issue of protocols for leftover vaccines at the weekly Government meeting.

The Cabinet source said: “It was put forward pretty forcefully, he just said there has been some public comment about lack of clarity around protocols but let's be clear there are protocols, anyone who needs assistance can contact him directly.”

A second Cabinet source described it as an “indirect” rebuke, but said it was clear to those in the room what Mr Donnelly “was getting at”.

The source added: “He said if a colleague has any question or query they can contact him at any time, that these protocols have been in place and it’s important we reassure people in place.”

One source at the meeting said that Donnelly’s position was backed by the Green Party’s Roderic O’Gorman, the Children’s Minister.

An ally of Mr Donnelly’s said the Minister was annoyed at the perception Mr Harris had created that there are no protocols around unused vaccines.

“It's not personal, it just happened that Simon Harris was the one who went out and basically questioned the operation of a vaccination programme that he had a role in approving. He knew the protocols were there, every member of the government knew the protocols were there,” they said.

A third Cabinet source played down suggestions there was any rebuke of Mr Harris, who is said to have not responded to the implicit criticism of him at the meeting, Allies of the erstwhile health minister claimed Mr Harris did not consider it a rebuke.

“He thinks the vaccination programme is going well, but if Donnelly doesn't get on top of it in terms of communicating it, it will become a very political problem and it already is,” one said.

Last week, Mr Harris criticised communications around the vaccination plan, saying the public do not know enough about it. Mr Harris was among a number of Fine Gael TDs to raise criticism and said that communications needed to be improved at a parliamentary party meeting.

He said that the public are not satisfied they know enough about the rollout of the vaccine programme and suggested Fine Gael needed to try and fill that gap.

