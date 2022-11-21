| 7.8°C Dublin

Stephen Donnelly makes strong public pitch to remain as Health Minister as incoming Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s Cabinet reshuffle looms large

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has insisted the health system has improved during his tenure. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
Stephen Donnelly was ridiculed for his use of emojis during the pandemic. Photo: Frank McGrath

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has insisted the health system has improved during his tenure. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has insisted the health system has improved during his tenure. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Stephen Donnelly was ridiculed for his use of emojis during the pandemic. Photo: Frank McGrath

Stephen Donnelly was ridiculed for his use of emojis during the pandemic. Photo: Frank McGrath

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has insisted the health system has improved during his tenure. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

John Downing Twitter

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has made a public pitch to keep his Cabinet job amid speculation he may be dropped in an upcoming reshuffle.

Mr Donnelly argues that progress is now being made tackling decades-old problems in the health services. He insisted that he can guide some real change over the remainder of this Government’s term with a general election likely in autumn 2024 or in March 2025 at the very latest.

