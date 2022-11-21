Stephen Donnelly makes strong public pitch to remain as Health Minister as incoming Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s Cabinet reshuffle looms large

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has made a public pitch to keep his Cabinet job amid speculation he may be dropped in an upcoming reshuffle.

Mr Donnelly argues that progress is now being made tackling decades-old problems in the health services. He insisted that he can guide some real change over the remainder of this Government’s term with a general election likely in autumn 2024 or in March 2025 at the very latest.

Asked directly by the Irish Independent about his chances of remaining in Cabinet after the government reshuffle due next month, the Wicklow Fianna Fáil TD said this was entirely a matter for Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

I would very much like the opportunity to finish the job. I really do think progress has been made

But Mr Donnelly also made it quite clear that he does want to continue in the role of Health Minister for the remainder of this Government’s term.

He argued that there are now real signs of progress in making healthcare more readily available, reducing patient costs and cutting long-term queues for treatment and procedures.

“I would very much like to get the opportunity to finish the job. I really do think that progress has been made across the board,” he said.

“That progress is not easily achieved – but it is being achieved and, critically, momentum is building. These are big, big challenges we are taking on,” he added.

“Thanks to the efforts of our healthcare workers, waiting lists for ‘long waiters’ are falling, costs are falling and services are expanding.

“It is going to take time but I think there is an awful lot of progress on behalf of patients that this Government can make in the next two and a half years.”

“Would I like to be part of that?” he asked. “I would.”

“Critically, we are engaged in the biggest expansion of our public health service ever. Because of that, the number of people waiting too long for care has fallen in the last year and continues to fall.

“There is a long way to go. We are turning around ‘the biggest oil tanker’ in our country with €22bn and 140,000 staff. But by God, it is turning.”

Mr Donnelly told a conference of Fianna Fáil councillors in Dublin over the weekend that the number of people waiting an unduly long time for care had been falling significantly over the two years from October 2020 up to last month.

Stephen Donnelly was ridiculed for his use of emojis during the pandemic. Photo: Frank McGrath

Whatsapp Stephen Donnelly was ridiculed for his use of emojis during the pandemic. Photo: Frank McGrath

He said the number of outpatients waiting longer than 12 months had fallen by 28pc from 225,000 down to 182,000 people.

Mr Donnelly added that those waiting for in-patient care for day procedures for more than six months was down 27pc from 39,000 to 29,000.

The number of people waiting for scopes for over six months had dropped by 73pc from 15,000 to 4,000 people, he said.

The minister stressed that the numbers waiting and the duration of queues are still unacceptable – but he argued the system is on the cusp of major change with more improvements to come.

He also said these changes had occurred across the period when the entire system faced the biggest challenge in a century with the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the prospects of a reshuffle, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar said the issue had yet to be discussed

Mr Donnelly argued that, overall, the country was moving towards a more affordable, efficient and accessible model of healthcare after decades of serious underinvestment in personnel and funding.

On the issue of scoliosis waiting times, which have caused adverse publicity in recent years, Mr Donnelly said the numbers waiting for spinal fusion for over four months had dropped by 22pc leaving 51 patients awaiting care for this period. He said there were 54pc more procedures this year compared with 2021.

Asked over the weekend about the prospects of a reshuffle, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar said the issue had yet to be discussed by the leaders of the three parties in the Coalition.

As things stand, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil each have six Cabinet seats, including their party leaders, and the Green Party has three ministers.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has already signalled his party is likely to remain as it is. The two bigger parties are the focus of some speculation but the limited number of jobs constrains change, as do the demands of gender and geography.

However, Mr Donnelly, previously an Independent TD first elected for Wicklow in 2011, and briefly a member of the fledgling Social Democrats, has been among those talked about as vulnerable in the reshuffle.

On the Fine Gael side, another person described as being in a similar predicament is fellow Wicklow TD Simon Harris.

But supporters of both TDs have made light of this speculation which will continue until the Taoiseach and Tánaiste swap jobs on Saturday, December 17.

At the Fine Gael ard fheis, attended by 2,000 delegates in Athlone at the weekend, senior party figures tried to turn accusations of “a stale Cabinet line-up” into an emphasis on experience in crisis management having managed recession, Brexit, Covid and the fallout from the Ukrainian war.​