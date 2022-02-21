| 6.8°C Dublin

Steeped in politics from his teens, just days ago Christopher Stalford had been given good news...

Sam McBride

The DUP MLA passed away at the weekend Expand

There are MLAs whose lack of ability is painfully apparent and who seem awkwardly out of place in the Assembly. Christopher Stalford was never one of them.

From the moment he became an MLA, the young DUP representative was at home in the chamber. He was immediately articulate, knew how the political system worked, and understood his own politics better than many others on Stormont’s blue benches.

