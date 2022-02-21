Steeped in politics from his teens, just days ago Christopher Stalford had been given good news...

There are MLAs whose lack of ability is painfully apparent and who seem awkwardly out of place in the Assembly. Christopher Stalford was never one of them.

From the moment he became an MLA, the young DUP representative was at home in the chamber. He was immediately articulate, knew how the political system worked, and understood his own politics better than many others on Stormont’s blue benches.

Immersed in political ideology from his teens, Mr Stalford was elected a DUP councillor at the age of just 22.

He would joke self-deprecatingly about being old beyond his years, saying that “it sometimes seems to people that I was born 38 and was always involved in politics”.

Five years later he became the youngest high sheriff of Belfast at the age of 27 — it was a ceremonial position, but the significance of his elevation was that his party was putting him forward for such honours which are generally reserved for long-serving representatives.

Proud of his working class loyalist roots, Mr Stalford nevertheless was not on the left of the party.

He was conservative in most senses of the word, valuing tradition and sceptical of the need for radical change, particularly when it came to political traditions.

Yet he had firm views not shared by some of his party colleagues, such as his opposition to the death penalty.

While a councillor, he became a DUP press officer and it was in that role that I first encountered him. He was not from the delicate school of press relations and defended his party’s corner doggedly.

He had stood for the Assembly in South Belfast in 2007, but lost out and did not stand again until 2016, when he won a seat.

Immediately, he became a member of the DUP’s second tier of talent in the Assembly, just beneath its ministerial team and far ahead of some colleagues who had been there for years.

Blessed with intelligence and wit, the combination could be caustic. But rivals had commented on how Mr Stalford had matured over the last decade.

He wasn’t a liberal unionist, and would have viewed such a label as borderline defamatory. But he wasn’t an unthinking hardliner either.

Elevated to principal deputy speaker two years ago, he impressed MLAs across the chamber with his fairness and command of Assembly proceedings.

Just days before his death, Mr Stalford was told that he was going to be his party’s sole candidate in South Belfast — a relief for him because it all but guaranteed his re-election.

He had a safe seat, a rare combination of youth and experience, and a career which would probably have involved him either being a minister or Speaker of the Assembly.

All that makes his death at 39 particularly shocking.

But those political factors are nothing in comparison to the loss of his wife, and that of the four fatherless children of whom he was so proud.

Last year, Mr Stalford spoke of his children — as he often did — during an Assembly debate, saying: “I have four young children, and I want them to grow up in a better society than that which I grew up in or that which my mother’s generation grew up in at the height of the Troubles.

“We have a responsibility to point a way to all of our young people, because they deserve better than that which we had growing up.”

The sincere tributes to Christopher Stalford from across the political spectrum reflect shock at the untimeliness of his death, an appreciation of the talent which he had, and a recognition of the tragedy which his death represents for the family he loved.