Liz Canavan, assistant secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Parents are being asked to stay away from secondary school graduation ceremonies this month.

The lonely occasion for students is intended to ensure that they all remain fit and well to sit their Leaving Cert.

Masks will be required to be worn during the indoor exams, when students are already well spaced from each other.

No teen, with symptoms or who are required to self-isolate as a result of being a close contact of a positive case, will be allowed to take their papers.

Read More

They will exclusively have to then rely on a calculated grade, because there will be no alternative opportunity to complete a paper, with no online facility for simultaneous sitting to those slaving in exam halls.

The Leaving Cert begins for nearly 60,000 students next month. The first paper is on Wednesday, June 9.

The Department of Education has issued guidance to schools that graduation ceremonies can occur in line with the school's Covid response plan as a “key milestone”.

But these cannot be public events with parents in attendance.

It is hoped the restricted event will still be a safe and memorable occasion.

The department says children should not attend school with symptoms and should avoid social gatherings with the exams looming.

“Certain Leaving Cert examinations are starting over the coming days and into the coming weeks, with the main schedule of written examinations commencing on Wednesday, June 9,” said a spokeswoman.

“It's really important that students continue to follow the public health guidance and limit their contacts over the coming weeks.”

Despite tomorrow and Sunday being “the last limited weekend” of the year, with in-county travel to end from Monday, May 10, meaning people are allowed to move freely around Ireland.

But families are warned of a major threat to the future of students’ plans if they let their guard down as a household member faces into the points race.

“We're asking them to avoid social gatherings, and to consider the opportunities of their friends, themselves and classmates who intend to sit the exams,” said Liz Canavan, assistant secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach.

The State Examinations Commission will be issuing guidance to schools in the coming days for the conduct of the written examinations in a Covid climate.

They will be required to be held in line with public health advice.

“It is of utmost importance that examination candidates, parents and schools should sustain public health measures in school until the end of the year,” the spokeswoman said.

“Leaving Cert candidates will not be allowed to present for the examinations if they have been diagnosed with Covid-19, if they have any symptoms of Covid, or develop those symptoms at any stage over the course of the examinations.”

They will also be denied a seat at a desk in a hall if they are a close contact of a confirmed case, and if they are supposed to self isolating, or have been advised to restrict their movements.

“There will be no alternative sitting of the Leaving Cert examination, and students who are unable to sit an exam for these reasons, or any other reason – including medically certified illness or a bereavement – will receive an accredited grade, provided they're eligible for the scheme,” Ms Canavan said.

“Nobody wants to see anyone's chance to sit the exams taken away because they have become a close contact, or contracted Covid-19, so please follow the guidance and stay safe.”