State’s top civil servant Martin Fraser to answer questions on Katherine Zappone appointment from TDs and senators

THE State's most senior civil servant is to go before the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee to answer questions on the botched appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN envoy.

Martin Fraser, the secretary general of the Department of the Taoiseach, has accepted an invitation to appear before TDs and senators to answer questions on the long-running controversy after committee members sought to invite him last week.

"I would be happy to attend as requested," Mr Fraser wrote to the committee clerk on Monday morning.

Committee members are attempting to clarify when the proposal to appoint Ms Zappone was first communicated to the Department of the Taoiseach and relayed to the Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Mr Fraser's appearance, which may take place as early as next week, is likely to drag the controversy into its second month.

On Monday, Ms Zappone, who now lives in New York, "respectfully" declined an invitation to appear before the committee in a brief two-line email to its clerk.

The committee is examining the attempts to appoint Ms Zappone, a former Cabinet minister, as a UN special envoy for freedom of expression in July. The move was later abandoned amid controversy over a party hosted by Ms Zappone in the Merrion Hotel which Tánaiste Leo Varadkar attended.

The committee has already held two hearings with Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, who has been forced to apologise over his handling of the matter.

Text messages show Ms Zappone appearing to thank Mr Coveney for the offer of a role in March, but the minister has insisted an offer was only made by the Department of Foreign Affairs months later.

He has also denied being lobbied for the role, despite texts showing Ms Zappone repeatedly contacting him about it. She also contacted Mr Varadkar and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.