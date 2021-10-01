State’s interests must be served without leaving a legacy of debt

Leo Varadkar has surprised many with his lurch to the left against Fine Gael’s traditional reputation for fiscal responsibility. Now his backbenchers are making spending calls that would play ducks and drakes with the public finances.

The Tánaiste, who once called Fianna Fáil the tax-and-spend party, now wants more state involvement in the affairs of citizens, a living wage, salary increases in the private sector, sick pay for all, enhanced worker rights and wide-ranging pandemic payments that would extend to desk-bound civil servants.

It has made many wonder whether Mr Varadkar is preparing the environment to buy the next election, knowing defeat would likely mean the end of his tenure as leader.

Others see it as Fine Gael positioning itself as the party pushing a brave new frontier in post-Covid Ireland, radically far from Margaret Thatcher’s infamous observation that “there is no such thing as society”.

But all commitments come at a price, particularly at a time when many in business are alarmed at the lack of staff available for hire, with 106,000 people continuing to avail of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

There was a time when right-wing parties favoured “trickle down economics”, and a version played out last night as the leader’s softer stance led to eyebrow-raising spending demands at the Fine Gael parliamentary party.

TDs sought an extra €10 a week for pensioners in the upcoming Budget.

At least one had the grace to offer a counter-balancing cost-cutting measure. Former defence minister and ex-chief whip Paul Kehoe called for the pandemic bonus plan to be scrapped, saying it amounted to throwing money around “like snuff at a wake”.

But others wanted that big boost to the state pension – even though it is not a once-off cost, potentially like the pandemic bonus.

The maximum contributory state pension is now just shy of a personal rate of €250 a week, with all other income ignored. Deputies know the importance of the grey vote, with pensioners likely to turn out in large numbers.

A rebellion by this cohort caused chaos in the Brian Cowen government in 2009, and it has been pandered to ever since, despite most recipients living rent- and mortgage-free.

These facts are further illuminated by the predicted unsustainability of state pensions by 2030 at current rates.

On the other side of the seesaw are hundreds of thousands of workers who are deferring or ignoring their own private pension provision because of housing costs in the here and now.

At the least, ideas of continued generous state pension provision act as a further disincentive to prudent personal provision, which is what Fine Gael was once all about.

The demographic projections are so bad and inescapable that the Government has been moving towards auto-enrolment for pensions, only for Covid to scupper the conditions that would allow for its introduction.

Politicians surely have a duty not to create unreasonable expectations, leaving aside whether they should play to one section of the electorate.

The long-term interests of the State itself must be served without saddling further debt on generations yet to come.