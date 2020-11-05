State’s Apple tax case costs hit €8.6m with more legal fees to come

FINANCE officials cannot say how much the State will end up spending in legal fees on the Apple Tax case which is expected to drag on for years.

The Dáil’s spending watchdog has been told that legal costs related to the case, combined with the setting up the €14bn escrow fund, have hit €8.6m so far.

The European Commission concluded in 2016 that Apple had benefited from illegal State aid in Ireland and claimed the tech giant owed €13bn in back taxes and interest.

The Commission’s decision was successfully appealed in July by Apple and the Irish government.

However, the Commission is appealing that outcome in a move that will see the State continue to incur legal costs for years to come.

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy quizzed Department of Finance Secretary Derek Moran on the costs of the case at the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Mr Moran said costs related to the establishment of the escrow fund came to €4m but that this is now completed.

He said that the costs of defending of the case including the legal team and expert witnesses have hit €4.6m so far.

Mr Moran said there was a tender process to hire the lawyers involved and added: “we have a team that we think is appropriate to the defence of what is a huge case.”

He said there is a potential to recover legal costs after the ruling by the General Court of the European Union though he added: “I understand in these cases both sides tend to meet their own costs.”

Mr Carthy asked if there was an estimate of how much fighting the European Commission’s appeal of the case will cost in terms of legal fees.

Mr Moran said: “Not at this at this juncture”.

He said the Government is deciding on how it responds to the developments in the case and it will be December until that happens.

He said it has yet to be determined if the same level of legal representation will be required adding: “This time around, it is the Commission that are appealing the decision rather than us making the running which possibly changes the balance.”

Mr Moran said there will continue to be costs for the duration for court proceedings and that the “hearing probably won't happen for two to three years.”

“What those costs will be at the end I couldn't say deputy,” he told Mr Carthy.

The PAC were probing the issue after the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) examined the escrow fund and reported that it was reduced by €265m by the end of last year when it stood at €14.02bn.

The C&AG, Seamus McCarthy told the meeting that of this, €209m withdrawal from the fund in respect of what is known to as a third country adjustment.

This related to payment by Apple of tax in another jurisdiction on the profits within the scope of the Commission’s State aid decision.

Mr McCarthy said that the remainder of the loss in fund value was attributable to investment losses, administrative expenses, and tax.

Online Editors