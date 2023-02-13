State to pay hotels €605m for hosting Ukrainian refugees

The total bill for accommodating Ukrainian refugees in hotels has reached €605m.

The State has more than 700 hotel contracts to house refugees and these are due to expire in recent weeks.

Some €41m is owed to hotels in outstanding invoices and €564m has been paid out already on “Ukraine accommodation and related services” according to a spokesperson from the Department of Integration.

Minister Roderic O’Gorman has requested 70 additional civil servants to be redeployed into his department to help clear the backlog and pay hotels what they are owed.

However, the Government is scrambling to renew most contracts and find new hotels after stark warnings were presented to ministers in recent weeks that 17,000 Ukrainians could be left with nowhere to go by the end of March if current capacity is reduced by 20pc.

TDs and Senators from across the Coalition have expressed concerns about accommodating refugees and the search for more housing.

Rural politicians have also reported hoteliers contacting them about unpaid State invoices.

The spokesperson said some are not paid on time due to missing documentation and because invoices have to be completed properly as they involve State funding.

“It is important to note an invoice is only overdue if it is correct for payment but not paid within the agreed timeframe,” they said.

“Some payments to suppliers are held up because they have not provided the documentation we require.

“It is important to note that we invest considerable time and effort in helping suppliers meet the requirements of the Comptroller and Auditor General, and that we cannot pay them until they do.”

More than 75,000 Ukrainian refugees have come into Ireland since the outbreak of the war.

The vast majority of these are being housed in hotels and the State recently started charging daily rates for meals.

However, the Government is coming under increased pressure to house incoming migrants as accommodation is running out and protests against asylum-seekers take place across the country.