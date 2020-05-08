State to guarantee refunds for holiday-makers as ministers approve support for travel agents

THE government has approved proposals to support coronavirus-hit travel agents.

Transport, Tourism and Sport Minister Shane Ross brought the plans to protect the travel trade industry to Cabinet.

The help is to come as a State guarantee in the form of a refund credit note for package holidays booked though Irish-registered travel agents and tour operations.

The notes can be offered by the travel industry to customers in circumstances where they are not able to provide a cash refund or a full cash refund.

The credit not can be to the value of the full refund or partial refund alongside cash.

It will be redeemable for its cash value after six months and can be used to book a replacement holiday at any stage.

The credit note will be State-guaranteed in the event that the travel agent or tour operator becomes insolvent.

Mr Ross said these are very difficult days for consumers who have booked holidays.

He also said it's been difficult for the tourism industry and the many travel agents and tour operators who have seen their businesses face near collapse in recent months.

The Refund Credit Note is said to be an attempt to strike a balance between preventing sector-wide bankruptcy with associated job losses and consumer rights.





Online Editors