State pension age increase deferred pending report

The increase of the State pension age to 67 will be deferred next year pending the outcome of a Commission on Pensions.

The pension was due to increase to 67 in January next year but the programme for government states this will now be deferred.

A Commission on Pensions will examine and report on the issue by June 2021 and the new government will act on its recommendations before the end of next year.

The State pension age was a divisive issue during the general election campaign and Fianna Fáil had insisted during government formation talks that the increase should not go ahead.

During the negotiations, Fine Gael pushed for the pension age to increase as had been planned.

However, the new programme for government states: “Pending the report of the Commission on Pensions and any subsequent Government decisions on its recommendations, the State Pension age will remain at 66 years and the increase to 67 years will be deferred.”

The document says this “will allow full consideration by Government of any permanent changes”.

Meanwhile, 65 year olds who are required to or chose to retire early will be able to receive an ‘Early Retirement Allowance or Pension’ at the same rate as jobseekers benefit without a requirement to sign on, partake in any activation measures or be available for and genuinely seeking work.

The Commission on Pensions will also examine “sustainability and eligibility issues” with state pensions and the Social Insurance Fund. The Commission will outline options for Government to address issues including qualifying age, contribution rates, total contributions and eligibility requirements.

