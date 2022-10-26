State ‘has not failed’ in relation to Ukrainian refugees, says Heather Humphreys

The State “has not failed” in relation to Ukrainian refugees and the processing of offers from host families, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said today.

And she told communities questioning aspects of emergency housing for the influx to remember their own history.

“I think it's important to say, and this is something that shouldn't be lost on us, that Irish people have gone abroad on many occasions to seek refuge, to seek employment and to seek a new life,” she said.

“In this country we have held our arms open. We have brought people in here and we need to support them -- and we should never forget where they're coming from.

“We should remember the horrific circumstances that they find themselves in, and that they have lost loved ones. Many of them are women and children that are here. They don't know where their husbands are. They're fighting in the war effort. And I think we need to be conscious of that.”

But despite thousands of people who volunteered housing not having heard any official response in the eight months since the Russian invasion, Ms Humphreys insisted: “I don't believe the State has failed in any of this. Because we have done everything we possibly can.

“To give people an idea of the amount of Ukrainian refugees that have come here – it is equivalent to the entire population of County Monaghan.

“They are coming to seek refuge and we have welcomed them with open arms in terms of trying to help them.”

She maintained: “There has been a lot of contact with people who have made offers. But sometimes people make offers and maybe they don't materialise for whatever reasons.”

Ms Humphreys added: “If people are out there and want to consider taking Ukrainians into their home, I would say come forward and contact the Department of Children.”

She refused to disclose any financial incentive she may have proposed to Cabinet this week, amid speculation the Government will soon decide to double the recognition payment to €800 a month.

“We have supported a lot of Ukrainians coming into this country. I want to acknowledge the work that people have done in terms of taking them into their houses, and the work that Minister Roderic O’Gorman's Department has done in identifying accommodation. Yes, we are under pressure at the minute but we're working through a number of different options.

“We did have a Cabinet meeting and there's a number of proposals being brought forward, such as increasing the amount of support that we give to families who host families, the people who take it Ukrainians into their homes.

“Also we're looking at identifying other possible opportunity disused army barracks that could be quickly converted. We're looking at modular homes. So we're doing everything we can.

“We know there are pressures there. We're going to try and see where maybe more host families would like to take in Ukrainians. There has been a lot of offers initially, and perhaps there are others out there who would consider doing that. So there's a number of different options that we're going to have to look at. And I know Minister O'Gorman is going to bring proposals to Cabinet very shortly to see what we can do.

“But yes, it is pressurised. There's no doubt about that. But we will try and work our way through it.”