State funding sought for urgent security measures for TDs and senators following cow dung incident

STATE funding is being sought to finance urgent security measures for TDs and senators.

The money will go to subsidise any steps needed to guarantee their own safety, taken on the advice of gardaí.

The move is directly related to an incident last week when a farmer threw bags of cow dung at junior minister Anne Rabbitte and Fine Gael TD Ciarán Cannon at a public meeting in Galway.

Some TDs already have panic buttons installed on their desks in their constituency offices, but the vast majority do not. The new financial support will extend to the protection of both homes and offices.

In a circular today, all elected members are told: “The Houses of the Oireachtas Commission has sought the sanction of the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform (Paschal Donohoe) for the introduction of a scheme to enable it to make a financial contribution towards the cost of security measures implemented by members on the advice of An Garda Síochána.”

Read More

It is understood the funding could extend to man-trap double doors whereby a person has to be buzzed in and out - so that attackers can be delayed in any approach or trapped in any attempted departure.

TDs and senators have also been sent detailed security advice for their own protection. They are told in an email that it follows a pro-active policing approach.

“Arising from the security incident last week involving two members of the Houses of the Oireachtas, An Garda Síochána has been in contact to say that, as per the advice given that security briefings for members last year, if any member requires guidance on security, he or she should liaise with our local crime prevention officers (CPO).

“The local CPOs can arrange to have security reviews conducted at members’ residences and offices and can provide security and crime prevention advice on a one-to-one basis.”

The email attaches a document from the National Crime Prevention Office entitled ‘Personal Security Advice for Elected Officials’.

But TDs and senators are warned: “Please know that this document should not be published on any website or social media platform as it is for elected members only.”

Independent.ie has seen the advice, which has a special section on security at constituency clinics, which are held by all TDs.

They are seen as places of unique vulnerability following the knife murder at a constituency clinic of British MP David Amess in Southend-on-Sea in 2021.

The circular says a local CPO “can advise you on securing your permanent offices. They can discuss physical and electronic security with you to create a safer environment”.

There are more pages with specific garda advice, which Independent.ie will not report in consideration of the Houses of the Oireachtas warning that it should not be published on any website or social media platform.

But on unacceptable behaviour in general, the report says: “The culprits think they won’t get caught and the victim thinks ‘It won’t be me’.”

A range of preventative steps, appropriate personal responses and garda capabilities are then set out for the reassurance of TDs and senators.