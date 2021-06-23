State could have to pay a minimum of €50m to buy land at St Vincent’s for new National Maternity Hospital

IT will cost the State a minimum of €50m to compulsorily acquire the St Vincent’s Hospital land for the new National Maternity Hospital, the Irish Independent has learned.

This would push the expected final bill for the high-tech building to at least €850m and probably much closer to the €1bn barrier.

Sources said the 29 acres in Donnybrook was worth a minimum of €50 to €60m. RTÉ land close by in Donnybrook, which had different zoning, sold for €107m for just 8.5 acres, less than a third of the size.

One expert told the Irish Independent: “I don’t know what the terms of a CPO (compulsory purchase order) would be, but if that land were available for housing it would command nearly the highest price per acre in the country.”

Mary Lou McDonald raised the ‘ghost’ of the National Children’s Hospital overspend at the St James’ Hospital site when questioning the Taoiseach in the Dáil yesterday.

Project costs for the new National Maternity Hospital had “ballooned”, she said, growing by €500m to a new estimate of €800m. There were thus fears it could easily top €1bn on completion, she said.

The Taoiseach said it was not helpful to bandy such large figures around when tenders were underway for the new NMH. He also warned that going down the CPO route “could undermine the prospect of ever getting the hospital built”.

Meanwhile the former Master of the National Maternity Hospital at Holles Street, Dr Peter Boylan, revealed on RTÉ radio that former Health Minister Simon Harris had suggested to him that the new NMH could be co-located at Tallaght instead.

A spokeswoman for the Mr Harris confirmed: "The minister briefly met Dr Boylan while canvassing in Dublin Bay South on Saturday. They had a private discussion and the development of the National Maternity Hospital was discussed. Minister Harris reiterated his view and the Government’s view that the State should own the land and discussed other land the State owned in the city.

“As it was a private conversation, Minister Harris has no further comment to make.”

Mr Harris, however, was only echoing what his party leader had warned last week, that the new NMH may need to be built on alternative State land.

Micheál Martin was meanwhile told that the land ownership issue at the St Vincent’s is a “defining moment” for his leadership and for the country.

TDs told him he must be prepared to issue a CPO for the entire campus at the St Vincent’s Hospital site in Dublin, where the new NMH is to be co-located.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said it was a “seismic” moment and Irish society was at a crossroads after a refusal to give up ownership of the land by the St Vincent’s Hospital Group, which involves the Sisters of Charity. That Catholic religious order originally established and ran St Vincent’s.

Mr Martin said he did not accept the argument of the group that it needed ownership of the land to ensure standards of care into the future. “The ownership of the site isn’t critical to that. I don’t think that arguments stacks up at all,” he said.

Mr Martin called on the St Vincent’s Hospital Group to reflect on the views of the Oireachtas and the public interest. The Health Minister was entering into discussions with the stakeholders, he added.

But the Taoiseach said a CPO was “easily called for”, as TDs demanded he urgently act.

“Is everybody in the House prepared to say we will wait another number of years while conditions deteriorate (in the existing facility at Holles Street)?” he asked. “We now how long CPOs go on.”

But Mr Kelly said the St Vincent's Hospital Group statement on retaining ownership of the land was “two fingers to you, to your minister, to me, to everyone in this chamber, and to the Irish people.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said a message had to go to the Sisters of Charity, “with the greatest of respect to them. That is the beginning, middle and end of it”. She accused the Taoiseach of equivocating on what we was going to do.

Mr Kelly said the Taoiseach should “listen to your junior minister” at the Department of Heath, Mary Butler, who said of the statement issued by the hospital group: “The letters C, P and O come to mind.”

The Taoiseach was talking about governance arrangements, “but you don't talk about it being a publicly-owned hospital on public land”.

The hospital group was “pushing their weight around, trying to push you and the ministered into a corner,” he said.

“You need to fight back on behalf of the Irish people. This is a seismic moment, we're at a crossroads. It's a seismic moment for the Irish people and the State, and the Government needs to stand up.

“We should CPO the whole site.”



