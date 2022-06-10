| 17.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Starmer’s no charmer: British Labour leader’s Irish visit shows he lacks Boris Johnson’s voter appeal

Senan Molony

Irish Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik TD and UK Leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos Expand

Close

Irish Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik TD and UK Leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Irish Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik TD and UK Leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Irish Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik TD and UK Leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

It’s unrequited love, Ivana.

The new leader of the Labour Party was treated with a degree of disdain by  Keir Starmer in Dublin yesterday.

More On Ivana Bacik

Most Watched

Privacy