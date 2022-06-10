Starmer’s no charmer: British Labour leader’s Irish visit shows he lacks Boris Johnson’s voter appeal

It’s unrequited love, Ivana.

The new leader of the Labour Party was treated with a degree of disdain by Keir Starmer in Dublin yesterday.

But it was nothing personal. The leader of the UK opposition, apparently preoccupied with his own importance, barrelled around town like an irritated colonial officer on local inspection, shouldering the white man’s burden in some God-awful outpost.

He snubbed quite a few people, including most Irish media, who he seemed to regard as not quite fully grown versions of the reptiles he regularly meets at Westminster.

There was to be no mention of beer and curry — much less any attempt to curry favour, unless it was with the Taoiseach, in a visit seemingly designed to burnish the image of Mr Starmer as a man prepared to find out himself by walking the ground on important issues.

All a far cry from the lampooned over-familiarity of Labour prime ministers who would have trade union leaders over for beer and sandwiches at Number 10.

But back to Ivana Bacik. Why does she and an Irish political party fawn over this knighted potentate when he clearly cares nothing for her small squadron of members of parliament — irrelevant in the current Irish context, and even more so from a London perspective?

Because Mr Starmer’s diary was busy with big stuff, the Irish Labour Party had to be prepared to meet him in a park as he moved from Iveagh House and Simon Coveney towards his engagement with Micheál Martin at Government Buildings.

Ivana and her handful of colleagues waited piously at St Stephen’s Green for the Great Man, who left them there for at least 10 minutes after the rendezvous.

Labour TDs privately complained about being dissed when he did show up, Mr Starmer moving briskly and nodding disinterestedly to nattering Ivana as they walked. The cameras duly captured Mr Starmer’s glum expression and occasional idle gestures of authority.

And then he was gone. Labour handlers in Dublin today claimed to be “happy enough” with the encounter, although admitting to being kept waiting because of his “packed schedule”.

Off the record, there was unhappiness at the indifference of the little big man’s retinue of handlers and adviser types who gave off as much general superiority as they could muster.

No wonder there is such a feeling across the water that the Labour leader is not any kind of electoral answer to the bull in a china shop that is Boris Johnson.

In short, Starmer is no charmer.

Which raises the whole question about why Labour here indulges the whole notion of its sister party in the UK, as if slavishly cap-in-hand to that crowd.

The Labour Party here was founded by James Connolly in 1912, expecting to replicate the UK equivalent when Britain, in its lordly importance, finally granted Home Rule as scheduled in 1914 and we had an Irish House of Commons again.

London threw Home Rule into the deep freeze on the outbreak of World War I that year, and the fact is that Connolly broke with collegial pat-on-the-head politics. He and his Citizen Army took part in the Easter Rising.

Ivana was meant to make a sisterly visit to the British Labour Party a few months ago, but somehow it didn’t suit and fell through.

She will travel to Liverpool later this year for its party conference.

But why the craven and subservient attitude? Yes, the name’s the same, but Connolly realised within no time that his party had effectively no relationship with the British version.

His actions helped to bring about independence — yet Irish Labour still has dependency, a need to somehow feel loved by a bunch of foreigners, even if of similar philosophical outlook.

This week’s whistlestop tour by “Sir Keir”, purely for British domestic consumption, shows there is no just no parity of esteem.

Ivana had to wait in the woods — like a keen autograph hunter.

Perhaps it all shows why the Labour Party here urgently needs a new direction and to drop its forelock-tugging links to snooty British politicians.