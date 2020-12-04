Stanley seeks time to address the Dáil on controversial tweets

SINN Féin TD Brian Stanley sought speaking time to make a personal statement to the Dáil on December 15.

It comes amid controversy over his tweets about British soldiers being killed in Ireland and another post which referenced Tánaiste Leo Varadkar's sexuality.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she met Mr Stanley today.

She said: "We discussed the ongoing public commentary relating to tweets he has posted and a radio interview he gave in March.

"At my request, Teachta Stanley will take next week to be with his family; for whom this period of public controversy and comment has proven very difficult."

She said that Mr Stanley has written to Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl to "request time to make a full personal statement to the Dáil on the 15th December."

Mr Stanley's wife has hit out at coverage of the controversy over her husband's tweets and comments.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley made the comments on Facebook where she argued that when Sinn Féin get into Government it should remove all public funds from RTÉ.

Laois-Offaly TD Mr Stanley has hit the headlines due to a tweet he posted last weekend about British soldiers being killed in Ireland and another in 2017 that included a bizarre comment referencing Mr Varadkar’s sexuality.

Mr Stanley apologised for the tweet about British soldiers but insisted he doesn't need to say sorry for the post about Mr Varadkar, citing his own years of campaigning for gay rights.

Mr Stanley has since deleted his Twitter account.

Separately a radio interview from the start of the pandemic where he suggested that it could be possible to catch Covid-19 by eating chicken imported from China also surfaced in recent days. In the Midlands 103 interview Mr Stanley admitted that he didn’t know if there was a risk presented by that but added: “I wouldn’t be having it for lunch, would you?”

Ms Dwane Stanley posted a headline on Facebook that showed her husband was on course to having a surplus of 5,000 votes in last February's General Election.

She wrote: "Stick that in your pipe RTÉ, FG and Irish Independent Gutter paper".

In the comments beneath the post she added: "When SF get into Government one of the first things it should do is remove all public funds from RTÉ."

She added: "End there (sic) extortionate pay."

Sinn Féin this afternoon told Independent.ie that it will not defund RTÉ if it goes into Government.

Ms Dwane Stanley was co-opted on to Laois County Council in 2011 when her husband won his Dáil seat.

She subsequently went on to be elected to the Council in both 2014 and 2019.

