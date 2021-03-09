Staff working at mandatory quarantine hotels will not be able to sue if they contract coronavirus at work

Staff working at mandatory quarantine hotels will not be able to sue if they contract the coronavirus while at work.

At today’s Cabinet meeting, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly sought indemnity cover to contracted providers working in mandatory quarantine facilities.

This will include not just the main contractor used for the provider of the mandatory quarantine system, but also subcontractors used who work in accommodation, healthcare, support, transport and security.

The Department of Health is understood to be in “advanced discussions” with a single service provider to take on the “prime contractor role” of providing and administering the mandatory hotel quarantine.

The Government will sign the contract with the contractor this week.

Hotels are expected to be in operation by mid-March.

“The indemnity cover will specifically relate to the transmission of Covid-19 and will not replace the usual insurance for public liability,” said a Government spokesperson.

It will protect the State from any legal action on the transmission for Covid-19 and it is understood that “in the same vein”, indemnity cover is also in place for the vaccine rollout.

Online Editors