Stability is the magic word as few changes expected in appointment of junior ministers

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar chats with Ukrainian woman Anna Finiutina and her daughter Alina Chorna (5) during a special lunch for the Ukrainian community in Ireland, hosted by Harry Crosbie, at Vicar Street in Dublin. Photo: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins Photo Agency

The new junior ministerial team to be announced this week is expected to mirror the weekend Cabinet reshuffle and involve few changes.

Work begins today on the details of the package which will be discussed by the three party leaders at their meeting tomorrow. That comes ahead of approval by the Cabinet at their last meeting of the year on Wednesday.

The Tánaiste and Taoiseach swapped roles on Saturday and Leo Varadkar today begins his first full week back at the helm.

New Tánaiste, and Foreign Affairs and Defence Minister Micheál Martin, will undertake his first duty today.

It is a particularly sad one as he attends the arrival of the remains of Irish peacekeeper, Private Seán Rooney, at Baldonnel airport.

Fianna Fáil are keen to hold on to responsibility for sport, which was previously held by chief whip Jack Chambers. He has moved on to become a super junior minister attending cabinet.

The party also appears resigned to losing responsibility for European affairs, which was held by Thomas Byrne of Meath East. Mr Byrne is set to get another position on the Government team.

Fine Gael looks set to drop Sligo-Leitrim TD Frank Feighan, but may promote Kerry TD Brendan Griffin, who did well as assistant government chief whip.

Other Dublin Fine Gael TDs deemed “potentially vulnerable” are Josepha Madigan and Colm Brophy.

But the Taoiseach must measure coalition stability threats against dubious benefits of promoting first-time TDs.

A Fine Gael source said: “From this point on, a close eye will be kept on cohesion and keeping parliamentary party numbers to ensure smooth running of the coalition.” ​

Last week, Mr Varadkar made it clear that anyone appointed to Cabinet must intend to stand again for the Dáil in the next election.

Yesterday, he signalled a similar approach in the case of junior ministers and chairs of the various committees.

“I think I could fill ministerial positions and committee chairs twice over, given the level of talent that we have in our party,” he said.

“But I am asking for the commitment from people who hold an officership position that they are going to run again and if they’re not, to let me know, because it is important that we create opportunities for TDs to move up through the ranks.”