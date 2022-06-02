Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says he wants to prioritise middle-income families earning around €45,000 a year with Budget measures including tax cuts and reduced childcare costs.

In an exclusive interview with the Irish Independent, Mr Varadkar said this cohort pay a “fair whack of tax”, but do not “qualify for many benefits from the State”.

With the spiralling cost of living becoming the main political issue, the Fine Gael leader, who is due to become Taoiseach later this year, outlined his Budget priorities.

He said while the Government might do something “extra targeted” for those on low incomes, he insisted: “We shouldn’t leave out middle-income, middle-class families.”

Mr Varadkar also vowed that childcare and higher-education costs will be cut when he takes the Taoiseach’s seat.

“I actually think that we need to do things for middle-income families, as well as middle-class families, because, you know, they are people who on paper have very good incomes, you know, €20, €30 an hour, maybe €40,000 a year, maybe a bit more,” he said.

“The average person working full-time in Ireland... earns about €45,000 a year. They’ll often pay a fair whack of tax, but won’t qualify for many benefits from the State. I actually want to prioritise them.

“I certainly want us as a government, in the second half of that government, to commit to significantly reducing the cost of living for working families and middle income families in Ireland.”

Mr Varadkar said there will be targeted childcare measures in the Budget for the poorest families but that there will be “universal” measures to include middle-income families.

“While we might do something extra targeted for those on the lowest incomes, I think what we do principally has to be universal. If people are paying tax, they’re paying PRSI.

“They should benefit from deduction and childcare costs, you know. We shouldn’t leave out middle-income, middle-class families.”

The minimum wage is also set to be raised gradually over the coming years to meet the living wage by linking wages across the economy.

Mr Varadkar will shortly bring proposals to Government which will see phased increases in the minimum wage.

He warned that an immediate jump to a living wage, which is €12.90 an hour, would be “too expensive” for employers and lead to job losses and reduced hours for workers.

“If we did it in one year, there would be a risk that it would be too expensive for employers,” he said. “That could find those, particularly small businesses and those in Border areas, for example, could find themselves having to reduce people’s hours, or even let staff go, and that’s totally counterproductive.

“The Low Pay Commission has proposed a mechanism by which it would be calculated, and it would be calculated objectively.”

“It is about making work pay. You know, people who get up early in the morning, go to work, put in 20, 40 hours a week, should earn enough to have a decent standard of living.”

However, Mr Varadkar declined to commit to a specific figure of what the new hourly living wage would be, saying the amount would change every year, depending on wages across sectors and inflation.

The Fine Gael party leader was speaking in Rotterdam where he attended the European People’s Party (EPP) Congress.

Mr Varadkar’s comments come as children’s charity Barnardo’s has urged the Government to create a “hardship fund” to help low-income families struggling as the cost of living soars.

A survey of 300 parents and guardians with children aged 17 and younger, conducted by Amárach Research, found almost two-thirds of families with children (63pc) surveyed went without basics like food, heat, electricity or clothing.

Some even went without medical appointments and medicines over the past six months due to inflation.

More than a quarter of parents (28pc) have either cut back or turned off the heat completely due to rising energy costs, while close to a quarter (23pc) have also cut back on or gone without electricity.

According to a Barnardo’s staff member, families are now having to decide what essentials they must give up in order to make ends meet.

“In all my years with this service I’ve never seen so many families getting to the point of being cut off from electricity, having to make choices about what they are going to go with/without this week,” the staff member said.

