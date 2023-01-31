Squeeze from Healy-Raes and Sinn Féin meant Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin faced uphill battle to hang on

The last of the five-a-side club hangs up his boots.

Brendan Griffin was one of the original members of a group of upstart young first-time Fine Gael backbenchers, known as the five-a-side club, who wanted to have a greater say on policy in Enda Kenny’s party.

Led by Eoghan Murphy, who would go on to become an ill-fated housing minister, they proved influential in the Fine Gael leadership contest as they backed Leo Varadkar en masse.

Now Griffin is gone too. The former junior minister is leaving politics at the age of 40 to spend more time with his family.

He indicated there was a minor health issue in his family as he told Radio Kerry he and his wife would “have to do some extra parenting”.

“I can’t continue to do the two to the best of my ability and family will always win out,” he said. The smoke signals had been emanating since the reshuffle when he appeared to turn down a junior ministry.

After serving as deputy government chief whip, he was unrealistically tipped to make the move up to the Cabinet. There wasn’t a hope of that happening, though, as Varadkar would have had to drop newly appointed Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton down to a junior ministry and reap a whirlwind of geography and gender fallout.

But there was another suggestion he was planning not to run in the next general election. Varadkar was not keen on promoting ministers who wouldn’t be on the pitch next time.

From the area of Boolteens-Keel in the foothills of the Slieve Mish Mountains, Griffin faced an uphill battle to get re-elected. What’s happening in Kerry depends on the redraw of the constituency map.

The Kingdom doesn’t have enough citizens to guarantee six seats, but will be affected by what happens in Cork and Limerick. A divide of the county back to the old Kerry North and Kerry South has been mooted.

A more likely scenario though is a transfer of part of the Kingdom into the adjoining constituencies of Limerick County, Cork North-West or Cork South-West, thereby leaving the county as a single five-seater.

Either way, Griffin faced a squeeze. The Healy-Rae brothers, Michael and Danny, have their electoral strategy fine-tuned at this stage; Fianna Fáil’s Norma Foley will enter the election as a

cabinet minister and Sinn Féin will look to finally conquer the south of the county to challenge for a second seat.

The party’s sitting TD Pa Daly seamlessly replaced republican veteran Martin Ferris in 2020 in Tralee, but down the road in Killarney, it has proved a different task.

The squeeze in south Kerry was likely to benefit a second Fine Gael candidate in the north of the county, where the party’s vote is strongest around Listowel.

The last local elections put paid to the idea that Griffin has a strong personal vote as the party lost two seats in his heartland. Fine Gael ended up with no councillor in the tourism capital of Killarney, despite Griffin being the tourism minister at the time.

Griffin’s cousin, Tommy, also lost out on a seat in the local election. But the Griffin camp’s demand for a recount as he lost out to his Fine Gael running mate Séamus Cosaí Fitzgerald caused some resentment.

Griffin pipping former minister Jimmy Deenihan as Fine Gael lost a seat in the 2016 local elections also prompted some disquiet.

Griffin held on last time, but Fine Gael’s vote is dropping below that of Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and the Independent Healy-Rae dynasty.

Varadkar now has to find a new line-up for the general election he says will take place in 18 months’ time.

Fine Gael will be praying Listowel-based councillor and solicitor Aoife Thornton can be persuaded to run in the north of the county, leaving the slot in the south up for grabs.

Kenmare-based councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen, who also has a presence in Killarney, will be the favourite for the nomination.

The former mayor of Kerry hails from a Fine Gael family dating back to the War of Independence and Civil War.

But Varadkar knows there’s no guarantee of Fine Gael holding on to the seat.