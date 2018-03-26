The Cabinet will discuss an ‘options paper’ being compiled by Garda and Defence Forces before any formal announcement is made over the potential expulsion of Russian diplomats from Ireland.

Spy poisoning case: 'Highly likely' Cabinet will take action against Russian diplomats in Ireland

However, Independent.ie understands it is now “highly likely” that action will be taken.

Tanáiste Simon Coveney is considering the options. Photo: Steve Humphreys

A spokesperson for Tánaiste Simon Coveney confirmed he will bring a full assessment to Cabinet tomorrow. This comes as the United States is kicking out 60 Russian diplomats and closing Russia's consulate in Seattle, as European Council president Donald Tusk says 14 member nations have also expelled Russian diplomatic staff.

The latest moves come in response to the poisoning of an ex-spy in the UK. In the U.S., senior Trump administration officials said the expelled Russians include 12 spies who the U.S. believes are working under diplomatic cover at Russia's mission to the United Nations.

They said the Seattle consulate is a counter-intelligence concern because of its proximity to a US Navy base. Officials added that the actions are being taken to send a message about the "unacceptably high" number of Russian spies in the US and to respond to the attack in the UK.

The expelled Russians will have seven days to leave the US. Poland, Germany and Lithuania also announced today they are expelling Russian diplomats.

More to follow

Online Editors