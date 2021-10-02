Spiralling costs in a ‘Winter of Discontent’ could pave the way for Sinn Féin to take over the reins of power

A “winter of Discontent” feared in Britain could have a lesser but discernible effect in Ireland – and ultimately destabilise the Coalition and hasten the holding of a general election.

There are five main threats to social harmony with potential impacts on voting intentions: inflation, unfairness, electricity, imports and indifference.

All five contain the psychological seeds of dissatisfaction with the Government, which even if it somehow lasts its full term could bring about its electoral defeat and the installation of the first Sinn Féin-led administration in the history of the State.

INFLATION

The cost of living is on an upward curve, which will continue into the medium term. Now at 3.7pc (end of September), it will continue to rise, with a fuel rise feeding into the costs of delivering goods. It will naturally erode spending power, but also encourage more private splurging from savings, which stand to lose value on deposit — thus generating more demand-pull pressure.

The European Central Bank’s printing-money approach to the last financial crisis appears to be seeing pigeons come home to roost. But if it hikes up interest rates in response, Irish mortgage holders will be squealing like stuck pigs.

UNFAIRNESS

The old line from George Orwell’s Animal Farm appears apposite, that “some are more equal than others”. Ireland has prided itself on a supposedly classless society, but the pandemic reward or recognition system, now under discussion between the Government and the social partners, has all the potential to ignite a tinderbox among those who see themselves as missing out.

Read More

Their fury and resentment will be stored away for expression at the ballot box.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath is clearly worried. He indicated to a Dáil committee that the bonus is causing a huge postbag to politicians with strong views being expressed on all sides and “no consensus”. This clearly spells trouble.

ELECTRICITY

Power is going to be a big problem this winter, with the carbon tax going on all fuels, including home heating oil. Meanwhile, electricity costs continue to soar, with Electric Ireland announcing the latest swingeing increase for consumers (9.3pc, and gas up 7pc), joining Energia, with more providers expected to follow suit.

Politicians have been pooh-poohing the chances of blackouts, despite the voracious appetites of data centres, yet Green Party leader Eamon Ryan admits supply will be “tight” until 2025.

If we do go back to cold nights of candles being used – not seen since the strikes of the last century – it really will be a Winter of Discontent.

IMPORTS

Britain has seen empty shelves and there have been shortages here. Ireland is at the end of the overland route, and it has been calculated that this country is short 4,000 HGV drivers. Lack of availability of goods has the potential to drive people demented – now coupled with entry Vat, since July, for all items bought from the UK.

Of course our exports are affected too, but consumers have become used to a bewildering level of choice and availability. Frustrations here could add to a bleak mood across the board.

INDIFFERENCE

When times get tough, citizens tend to see governments as indifferent to their plight – even though those same conditions often tie the hands of politicians to do anything.

Meanwhile, an ‘I’m all right, Jack’ attitude emerges among some in society, which can be seen as showing off, further damaging social cohesion.

A defeatism may sometimes also creep in, whereby people refuse overtime – or decline to take part in voluntary efforts – because they see it as not worth it under the tax code, or that other people are looking down on them. This inertia is usually the end stage of many months of economic suffering, and hopefully will not be reached in any winter pinch we are facing.

But it all means that the Government’s task in the time ahead is much trickier than it appears to imagine.