Spiralling costs in a ‘Winter of Discontent’ could pave the way for Sinn Féin to take over the reins of power

Motorists queue for fuel at an Esso petrol station in Ashford, Kent in England. Photo: PA.

Motorists queue for fuel at an Esso petrol station in Ashford, Kent in England. Photo: PA.

Senan Molony

A “winter of Discontent” feared in Britain could have a lesser but discernible effect in Ireland – and ultimately destabilise the Coalition and hasten the holding of a general election.

There are five main threats to social harmony with potential impacts on voting intentions: inflation, unfairness, electricity, imports and indifference.

All five contain the psychological seeds of dissatisfaction with the Government, which even if it somehow lasts its full term could bring about its electoral defeat and the installation of the first Sinn Féin-led administration in the history of the State.

