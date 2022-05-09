The lower rate of 9pc VAT for the hospitality and tourism sector is set to be extended until early next year, Independent.ie understands.

The measure will be signed off by Cabinet ministers tomorrow in an under-arm memo from Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

The measure is understood to cost over €200m to the taxpayer.

The lower rate of 9pc was supposed to expire at the end of August, however, a senior source said that the Government is determined to help the hard-hit sector following the expiration of the Emergency Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS).

While it is not clear how long the lower rate will apply for, it is understood that it will now increase to the higher rate of 13.5pc sometime in the new year.

Minister Donohoe is set to make an announcement following tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting in a move that will be welcomed by the hard-hit industry.

Culture minister Catherine Martin has previously said that she would be in favour of extending the 9pc rate for the sector.