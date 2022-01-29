‘Some politicians wouldn’t know a day’s work if it hit them’ – Michael Healy-Rae

Michael Healy-Rae is an Independent TD for Kerry but he is also the Dáil’s biggest landlord, a postmaster, a farmer, a service station owner, and runs a plant hire in his native Kilgarvan.

His sizeable property portfolio includes over a dozen houses, apartments and rooms dotted across his home county, from Kenmare to Tralee, that he rents out.

We don’t know how much he earns annually from these businesses and he wouldn’t say this week.

“Sure, you can be interested away. You tell me how much you make. That’s not a proper question to be asking somebody,” he said.

Last year, the Irish Independent’s Political Rich List detailed that he has property and land interests totalling nearly €4.8 million. With a pension and business interests totalling €1.2m, he was ranked third overall.

Unlike others, he always makes a point of declaring an interest whenever he speaks on housing matters. But is he ultimately too conflicted to legislate on housing policy?

“Absolutely not,” he said.

“Are you telling me that Micheál Martin can’t stand up in the Dáil and talk about teaching because he was a teacher?”

Despite his outside interests, Mr Healy-Rae believes that he is always a public representative first with everything else second.

“It’s definitely not what you’d call a disadvantage. The answer I’d give you to that is did you ever hear the story of if you want something done, ask a busy person? Work and me get on fine together,” he said.

“I have no problem pushing as hard as I can. I have myself attuned to running on fumes.”

Mr Healy-Rae believes that his business interests outside of politics give him a more rounded outlook on life and make him better equipped to solve his constituents’ problems.

“It happens on a daily basis (running a business). During the Covid crisis, to see how difficult it was to run a business – the hotels that had to close, restaurants that had to close, pubs that had to shut down, the hairdressers that had to shut.

“When you are involved in trying to keep a small door in a country place open, you know what is needed first-hand to try and help those people.”

He argued that no one has to tell him – the owner of 100 acres of farmland and forestry – about the problems facing the agriculture and forestry sectors.

“I know them from the ground up,” he said. “There isn’t a problem or an issue that a person can come to me with and I don’t have it myself,” he said.

He said that in the past politicians came from all backgrounds and had a great understanding of life and work.

Now, he is more critical of some TDs who “make a lot of noise” but don’t have much experience.

“I would like to think that the problems that everyone else has I have as well,” he said.

“When I hear other politicians inside in the Dáil, including some of them on the left, and they jumping up and down that they’re there talking for the working man – they wouldn’t know a day’s work if it hit them in the eyes.

“They never paid a man or a woman on a Friday. They wouldn’t know how to create work if it hit them in the face.”

As for whether he would be prepared to be more transparent about his interests and his annual earnings from those interests, Mr Healy-Rae added: “I comply with the rules. If the rules change, I’ll comply with the rules – if I am there.”