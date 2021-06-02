Some homeowners with €1m houses could end up paying less property tax, Leo Varadkar tells Fine Gael meeting

TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar has said some homeowners in south Dublin, including those in houses worth over €1m, will see reductions in their local property tax (LPT) bills.

Mr Varadkar defended changes to the local property tax at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting this evening, saying the revaluation had been “put off for too long” and with a majority government it was now the right time to do it, according to those who attended the meeting.

He said the longer the revaluation was delayed the more anomalies would be created and that more people would be exempt from paying. The reforms will see over 100,000 owners of new-builds that had been exempt since 2013 facing local property tax bills next year.

Amidst concerns that the move could impact Fine Gael’s chances in the forthcoming Dublin Bay South by-election Mr Varadkar said there was never a right time to make the changes but that generally speaking in south Dublin house prices did not rise faster than the national average so people will either pay the same or a see a reduction.

He gave the example of a house in Ballsbridge that was worth €1.3m in 2013 but is now worth €1.6m, saying property tax would go down for this homeowner from €2,550 to €2,502. In another example he said LPT would go down for a house in Donnybrook that was worth €465,000 but is now worth €533,000.

A house in Ranelagh that was worth €585,000 in 2013 and is now worth €617,000 would also see a reduction in LPT liability next year, Mr Varadkar said. He gave another example of a house in Irishtown that was worth €206,000 and is now worth €445,000 would see no LPT increase.

He said that Dublin Bay South was no different to the rest of the country and that some people would see a small increase.

Mr Varadkar also said he favoured giving local authorities more discretion to increase or reduce LPT beyond the current 15pc limit either way.

Amid concerns expressed by some at the meeting that the changes were announced on the same day as the National Economic Recovery Plan (NERP), Mr Varadkar said it had not been planned to come out on the same day. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe later told the meeting that no local authority in receipt of revenue from the LPT equalisation fund would be worse off because the fund is being phased out over the course of 2023 and 2024.

Several TDs raised concerns about compensation schemes for homes affected by mica and pyrite damage. Donegal TD Joe McHugh said the mica scheme in Donegal was not working and that “substantial changes” needed to happen quickly, with a protest planned for Dublin on June 15. Mr McHugh said that people were living in homes for the best part of a decade that were crumbling as a result of damage in the brickwork caused by the mineral mica.

Several party members supported Mr McHugh, including Bernard Durkan, Michael Ring, Paddy Burke and Maria Byrne. OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan said there needed to be a national response from the Department of Housing to a growing issue.

Mr Varadkar said he would raise the issue of a discrepancy between compensation schemes for mica and pyrite with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, saying it was difficult to justify.

Mr Varadkar gave the meeting a detailed presentation on the NERP, saying he expected most people on the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) will be able to return to their jobs or find new jobs by September when the payment will start to be phased out. The Fine Gael leader also said any extension of the commercial rates waiver in quarter four would be confined to specific sectors.

He told colleagues that if the economy recovers quickly there will not be a need for welfare cuts, pay cuts or income tax increases.

Meanwhile, the Fine Gael parliamentary party unanimously backed a motion from Minister Josepha Madigan to establish an Oireachtas committee to examine the three constitutional changes proposed by the Citizens’ Assembly, including a clause on gender equality and the removal the ‘woman in the home' clause. The motion also calls on the Government to publish a timeline for implementing the gender equality proposals from the Assembly.