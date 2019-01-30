Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy insisted homeless people aren't being turned away from shelters during the current freezing weather.

'Some homeless people refuse to go to shelters even in worst weather imaginable'

But he said that some people refuse to go to shelters even in "the worst type of weather imaginable".

Meanwhile, he also said the number of people in emergency accommodation in December is down and that the figures will be released later today.

There were 9,968 people in emergency accomodation in November. That figure includes 3,811 children.

Earlier in the Dáil, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has raised claims that there were no beds available in Dublin last night.

She said one homless charity said that 86 people slept rough.

She also said people had contacted her office to say that people who had been “turfed out” of hostels this morning were staying in tents.

Dublin Regional Homeless Executive Eileen Gleeson insisted on RTÉ Radio that there was no shortage of beds.

And Mr Murphy told the Seanad that the cold weather initiative is in effect.

He said: "some people have been saying incorrectly that people have been turned away from shelters.

"That is not the case. There is sufficient capacity in the system."

He said that outreach teams are on the streets and that while some accommodation isn't suitable to remain open during the day, there are care centres where homeless people can go during these hours.

He said: "It’s very important that we do that because it’s a very, very vulnerable time when have cold weather like we have at the moment."

Mr Murphy said that homlessness is a complex issue, and some people refuse to go to shelters "even when we have the worst type of weather imaginable such as Storm Emma".

"We won’t stop going out with our outreach teams to try and help them in because it’s such a priority for us to keep people safe at a time like this."

Mr Murphy said that the December figures for people in emergency accommodation will show a "welcome" overall reduction in numbers.

He said: "It would have been anticipated to a degree because it was the month of December.

"We’ll also have seen a decrease in presentations as well which was welcome."

However, he said there will be an increase in homeless adults.

He said: "While no increase is welcome, those people are now in the system.

"They’re off the streets and they’re getting the care that they need and we want to transition them now into sustainable accommodation where they can have safety and security."

He said: "The overall number of people in emergency accommodation is down and it’s a welcome thing to see."

Online Editors