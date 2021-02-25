Solo Run Taoiseach, Saccharine Simon and the Invisible Man – grading the ministers in the Covid communications crisis

POLITICS isn’t all about substance. If it was, then Richard Bruton would now be in his third term as Taoiseach. A touch of style is needed for the substance to ensure the public understand the message.

The Coalition has taken a kicking over the past 10 days over its actions, handling and communications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The resulting loss of public confidence is damaging the effort to contain the virus.

The launch of the new Living with Covid plan has been overshadowed by a crisis around crisis communications.

The sense of national solidarity of eleven months ago has been replaced by a perception Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party are making it up as they go along.

The mixed messages coming from the highest ranks of Government has resulted in contradictions, confusion and clarifications.

A lot of the problems have been self-inflicted. The competition between the old Civil War parties to assert their identity has seen a lack of joined-up thinking.

Read More

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been hawkish, warning of no let-up in restrictions in the interim period and guarding against any relaxation of attitudes. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has adopted the dove approach, seeking to offer hope of lockdown lifting and not being as definite.

Along with the hawks and the doves, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has been a dead duck, not going either way and taking flak.

The failure of internal communications has resulted in a set of high-profile incidents where ministers haven’t been singing from the same hymn sheet.

After the Taoiseach warned of restrictions continuing until late April, the Tánaiste appeared to be at odds with him. The difference has been put down to Mr Varadkar not being clear what Mr Martin had said, with a transcript failing to be provided fast enough.

Then this week, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly set the heart crossways for every parent in the country. He suggested the return of schools wasn’t a done deal after all and Education Minister Norma Foley was still in negotiations with the teacher unions. Chinese whispers between the respective minister’s officials are being cited. However, Mr Donnelly is being firmly blamed for the misinterpretation.

The faux pas on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live on Monday night resulted in Mr Donnelly having to clarify matters later and then pulling out an appearance on Prime Time the following night. Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers had to step into the fray at a late hour.

A lack of trust within the Cabinet is being suggested for the slow pace of basic internal communications as ministers fear other counterparts will leak their positions.

The situation is redolent of the Fine Gael-Labour Party post-crash coalition of a decade ago having to set up a mini-Cabinet because a particular minister wasn’t trusted by either side.

The current coalition is now feeling the backlash from the public with admissions all round of a communications failure. The blame can’t be just put at the top, though, as there has been a distinct lack of inspiration from elsewhere around the Cabinet table in the recent crisis.

Here’s the predicted grades for the ministers in their subject of ‘Crisis Political Communications’ tests over recent weeks.

Micheál Martin:

It was all well and good doing his own thing when he was in Opposition and his frontbench was less than stellar. However, he’s now the Taoiseach, so he’s obliged to keep the rest in the loop, rather than go on a solo run. The truthful Taoiseach approach is fine and dandy, asserting his authority too and ensuring there is no complacency. The address to the nation was solid.

Grade: C-

Leo Varadkar:

He’s not the Taoiseach. Everyone seems to know this, bar the Tánaiste. When his boss, the Taoiseach, talks, his job is to back him up – not contradict, undermine or disagree with him. He managed to cause unnecessary confusion with his pedantic picking over Martin’s views. The gloss has gone off the Enterprise Minister who used to be one of the best communicators in the business.

Grade: D

Eamon Ryan:

Who? Oh, apparently there’s a third party in the coalition and the Transport Minister (just not roads) is the other person in the relationship. The Invisible Man has been suitably vague and the only credit he can be given is not seeking to put any Green Party stamp on proceedings. He has utterly failed to explain the quarantine logic, even falling back on saying he wasn’t in government nine months ago when it was first called for.

Grade: E

Stephen Donnelly:

Appears to have the opposite of the Midas Touch. Everything the Health Minister touches turns into chaos. Now, he has wisely curtailed his profile after his latest dropping of the ball. He is fast becoming the lightning rod minister of this Government and his competence, credibility and capacity is being eroded at a time when the public needs to have faith.

Grade: F

Norma Foley:

Not just afraid of her own shadow, the Education Minister is also afraid of the teacher unions, the students, the parents and her own officials. The Department of Education’s old-school approach to decision-making has been exposed during the Covid-19 pandemic with the minister consequently fearful of saying anything that upsets one of the numerous education partners.

Grade: D-

Helen McEntee:

The McEntee family are known in Meath GAA for producing hard-tackling footballers who go for the ball. But the Minister for Justice seems to play dodge ball with questions, answering anything but the point being put to her. In the middle of a lockdown, when pubs are closed for the best part of a year, she’s flaming up a plan to extend opening hours. Seriously.

Grade: D+

Paschal Donohoe:

Polite Paschal became Prudent Paschal and is now in danger of becoming Painful Paschal. The Finance Minister’s sole reason for conducting TV and radio interviews seems to be to say nothing, confirm nothing and add nothing to the public’s understanding of the crisis. He has a habit of going round the houses on straightforward matters. A heavyweight in Government should be doing more heavy lifting.

Grade: D

Michael McGrath:

The late Mick Doyle, legendary Irish rugby manager, used to talk about fellahs you want beside you in The Alamo, who you can depend on in a fight to the death. The Public Expenditure Minister fits that mould. Solid but unspectacular, there’s no showbiz about him, but he steps up, does the job and doesn’t mess anything up. Although he could do with a touch more empathy and humanity.

Grade: B-

Jack Chambers:

Turning into something of a Super Sub, he can step into whatever portfolio is required. Unlike more senior colleagues, The Government Chief Whip covered for the Health Minister this week and is well able to immerse himself in the cut and thrust. However, putting his Sport portfolio hat on, he was hugely disingenuous in suggesting the GAA hadn't shown "a massive appetite” to return in immediate term.

Grade: C

Simon Coveney:

Another fellah who could do with stepping up when the pressure is on. The ambition to be the next Fine Gael leader seems to have waned somewhat. At the same time, the nation has been spared of the drab drones and long-winded lectures. Normally though, Coveney can be relied upon to turn up and defend the line.

Grade: C-

Darragh O’Brien:

Someone needs to remind him he’s not the chairman of the Malahide Branch of the Construction Industry Federation. The desire to get the building sites back open is understandable in a housing crisis, with 800 homes not being built for every week of the shutdown, but there is a wider picture here. He failed to see it by making pledges he couldn’t deliver on.

Grade: D+

Simon Harris:

The furrowed brow is seen less on the TV now and more on social media. Hilariously, the Higher Education Minister is complaining about the speculation from leaks – and with a straight face. He’s the political king of appearing empathetic. He says little about tough decisions, but gives followers a warm feeling with saccharine claims he understands their plight. Given the appetite for that, they could let him out more.

Grade: B-

The rest of the Cabinet:

Part of the Government’s problem is there are few enough ministers who would pass the Questions & Answers test. The one-time RTÉ current affairs show, presented by John Bowman, was real senior hurling, where a politician had to display a grasp of a range of issues, not just those within their comfort zones. Within Government Buildings though, there’s a pack of Cabinet ministers who are viewed by the leadership as struggling beyond their own bailiwick. Hence, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman, Culture Minister Catherine Martin, Social Welfare Minister Heather Humphreys, and super juniors Hildegarde Naughten and Pippa Hackett, aren’t rolled out so much.

Grade: Do not sit the subject

Bring into the class: The ranks of the junior ministers is hardly beating the door down for promotion to the A-Team. However, the Limerick lads, Fianna Fáil’s Niall Collins and Fine Gael’s Patrick O’Donovan, can be relied upon for some ground hurling and are well able to stand their ground. Fianna Fáil’s Anne Rabbitte has a handle on the Health brief and Fine Gael’s Damien English is also good for a dose of common sense.

Grade: Not given enough homework to do