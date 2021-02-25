| 7.4°C Dublin

Solo Run Taoiseach, Saccharine Simon and the Invisible Man – grading the ministers in the Covid communications crisis

Fionnán Sheahan

After a run of contradictions, confusion and clarifications, just how is the Government performing in the crucial task of getting its message across to the Irish people?

POLITICS isn’t all about substance. If it was, then Richard Bruton would now be in his third term as Taoiseach. A touch of style is needed for the substance to ensure the public understand the message.

The Coalition has taken a kicking over the past 10 days over its actions, handling and communications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The resulting loss of public confidence is damaging the effort to contain the virus.

