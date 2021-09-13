Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys warns ‘very difficult decisions’ have to be made on the State pension

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys is warning “very difficult decisions” will have to be made on the State pension in the coming months.

The minister was speaking after it emerged Fine Gael will not support PRSI hikes for self-employed to fund plans to put off increasing the State pension age to 67 until 2031.

A reported commissioned by Ms Humphreys recommended gradually increasing the State pension age by three months between 2028 and 2031 before gradually increasing to 68 by 2039.

The Pensions Commission said this could be achieved in part by increasing PRSI contributions from 4pc to 11pc for self-employed worker.

However, Fine Gael briefed that Mr Varadkar will outline plans to oppose such a move at his party’s think-in at the Trim Castle Hotel, Meath.

At a press conference at the Fine Gael event, Ms Humphreys said she is reluctant to detail the recommendations in the report before she discusses it with her Government colleagues.

“There are some very difficult decisions that we're going to have to make,” she said.

“At the end of the day what we want to do is protect the State pension so that young people who start a working life today will get the same benefits as those who retire today or tomorrow and that's really at the heart of the decisions that we need to make,” she added.

The minister said a Cabinet committee will discuss the report this week before it is brought to a full Cabinet meeting. Once agreed, the Government has six months to decide how to implement the report’s recommendations.

Earlier, Mr Varadkar said Fine Gael will be pushing for a welfare package in the budget.

“The reason why Fine Gael is calling for that pensions and welfare package to be in the Budget is because there hasn’t been an increase in the State pension now for a number of years, hasn’t been an increase in the basic weekly payments on welfare for a number of years and I think that was acceptable at a time when the cost of living wasn’t rising,” he said.

“It now is. We’ve seen a return to inflation. Anyone who pulls into the petrol station, anyone who goes to the supermarket will tell you that the cost of living is rising again. As a party we’re all about protecting people’s incomes and that applies to pensioners and people on welfare too,” he added.

Ms Humphreys said she is hoping to introduce a welfare package which is focused on the most vulnerable.