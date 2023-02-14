Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys angers Sinn Féin TDs by raising their record in the North

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has sparked anger among Sinn Féin TD after raising the party’s record on poverty in the North during a debate on the cost of living.

Speaking in the Dáil on a Sinn Féin motion calling for a double weekly payment for all welfare recipients, Ms Humphreys said Mary Lou McDonald’s party are “trying to ride two horses” when it comes to their stance on State supports North and South of the border.

“You come in here tonight and shout and scream that our social welfare rates are inadequate but it’s a very different story when you’re campaigning in the North,” the minister said.

“There you’re going around telling everybody how much better off they’ll be in a United Ireland.

"Well, they would be better off now when it comes to their pension and social welfare but that would soon change if you got into Government,” she said.

Ms Humphreys criticised Sinn Féin over their failure to address the high levels of poverty in Northern Ireland where they are the largest political party while criticising the Government in the South.

Ms Humphreys said one in five people in the North live in poverty while half of all households are facing fuel poverty.

“So as far as the two faces of Sinn Fein are concerned - €320 isn’t good enough for the pensioner in Castleblayney but £140 pound is more than enough for the man from Crossmaglen,” she added.

Ms Humphreys said the Government’s energy supports would not have been possible under Sinn Féin as their “policies are trash and would crash the economy”.

Ms Humphreys said Sinn Fein are “very good at telling everybody how to spend money but you’re not so good at telling us where to find it or how to pay the Bills”.

“Of course Sinn Fein don’t seem to believe in paying their Bills – you only have to pick up a paper today to see that,” she said in reference to Irish Independent stories revealing the party did not pay for election posters or a venue

Sinn Féin TDs hit out angrily at Ms Humphrey’s comments and accused her of being “out of touch”.

A number of Sinn Féin TDs shouted at the minister when she finished her contribution.

During his contribution, Sinn Féin TD Sean Crowe accused the minister of “smirking” and “looking down on people”.

However, Mr Crowe subsequently apologised for his comments and said he “rarely looses his temper” but said the ministers comments were out of order.



