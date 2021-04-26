Social Protection Minister forced to ask for €4bn extra to pay for pandemic supports

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has been forced to ask for an additional €4bn to pay for the on-going cost of Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and other welfare supports linked to Covid-19.

The minister is seeking the funding to plug the gap in her Department’s finances after months of lockdown.

The Government has been spending around €130m a week paying unemployment payments to more than 400,000 people who have become unemployed due to Covid-19 restrictions. Fraudsters have also taken advantage of the lack of controls around the pandemic payment.

The process of tapering down the weekly payment is expected to begin as more people get back to work.

The payment has been extended in its current form since the beginning of the year due to the introduction of the Government’s third national lockdown.

Meanwhile, the cost of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) has also soared beyond what had been budgeted for this year.

An additional €2.6bn is needed to pay for the mounting costs of the scheme while an additional €1.5bn is required for the PUP bill. An additional €53m is needed to pay for the cost Covid-19 illness benefits.

The minister is also seeking an additional €10m for the Covid-19 Stability Fund for community and voluntary organisations. Meanwhile, Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar is seeking €250m to pay for a range of Covid-19 related business supports.