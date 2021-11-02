Social media companies should be forced to take down false content or be fined - Oireachtas report

SOCIAL media companies should be forced to take down false or misleading content or else face fines from a new statutory regulator, an Oireachtas committee report recommends.

The Oireachtas Media Committee’s report on the forthcoming Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill has recommended changes to the draft legislation that would include designating the publication of disinformation as harmful online content.

A new Online Safety Commissioner could force social media companies to take down false or misleading posts such as those promoting Covid conspiracy theories, Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne, a committee member, said. If action is not taken there would be scope for regulatory action, including levying fines.

Read More

The report also calls for a new content levy on streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and other paid TV subscription services operating in or targetting audiences in the State to fund independent production.

Any levy-funded schemes should be contestable, with funding allocated to those projects deemed the most meritorious, the report states. The levy would apply to streaming services operating or targetting audiences in the State. The report includes economic modelling of various levy scenarios. A 1pc levy would raise just over €5m from the pay TV sector, while a 3pc levy would raise nearly €15.5m.

Committee chair Niamh Smyth said members did not agree on the percentage of levy and said it would be down to the Minister.

The report also recommends that a new multi-person Media Commission be established to replace the BAI and given full regulatory powers over harmful content. It should be “legally distinct and functionally independent”, Ms Smyth, a Fianna Fáil TD, said.

The committee’s report also calls for an individual complaints mechanism to be established for designated online platforms and for the new Online Safety Commissioner, set up the Media Commission but independent of government, to regulate big tech companies.

The committee’s report states that any complaints mechanism should be “responsive to the needs and protection of children and other vulnerable groups, and that these include effective takedown procedures”.

Online platforms should be required to provide data for public interest research, and for children’s navigation of online spaces to be protected so as not to render them vulnerable to data profiling or to harmful advertisements, the report recommends.

The report also recommends that the bill being brought forward by Culture Minister Catherine Martin be amended to indicate a minimum age for a child to be permitted to create an account with designated online services, such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Tiktok.

The committee did not agree on a specific age but one of its members, Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy, said there should be “uniformity across the sector” and suggested an age of between 14 and 16.

The report also recommends a ban on advertising to children online, including, at the very minimum, advertisements of junk food, alcohol, high fat/salt/sugar foods, and gambling.

The committee recommends financial harm should be included as a category of harmful online content, to include such content as gambling.

Asked whether this would mean banning certain gambling advertisements, Fianna Fáil Senator Shane Cassell said it was a matter to be addressed by the minister in the legislation.