AN ATTEMPT to spark a Christmas election by ousting Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy from office next week has been branded “a stunt” by both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Social Democrats try to spark Christmas election with no confidence motion in Eoghan Murphy

The Social Democrats are to place a motion of no confidence in the minister on the Dáil agenda for next Tuesday.

If it were to pass the Government would collapse and an election would most likely occur on Friday, December 27.

Asked whether they believe voters really want to go to the polls at Christmas, Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said: “Some people do. Some people think they will never get this government out like the woman we met on the doorstep there last week in Clondalkin, where she had two lots of families under the one roof and feels she never gets a day off.”

